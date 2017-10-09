Double delight as Offaly men claim All-Ireland handball titles

There was double delight for Offaly over the weekend as the All-Ireland Handball season reached its climax across the country. The Faithful county emerged as one of the most successful, picking up two titles, just two behind kingpins Tipperary.

In the Over 35's A final Rhode men David Hope and Noel Murphy emerged as the victors after coming from behind early on in a closely contested match.

The Offaly pair endured an agonising loss in the first game, 17-21, but recovered in exceptional style to claim the second game 21-2 against Kerry's John Joe Quirke and Dominick Lynch.

Showing the class of the accomplished multi-All-Ireland winning pair they are, Hope and Murphy continued that form to claim the deciding game 21-13.

Elsewhere, Offaly also triumphed in the MBD final where Brian Doherty and Conor O'Brien got the better of Tipperary's Willie Cahill and Kevin Timmons.

The Faithful pair won out despite losing the first game 17-21. They claimed the later games 21-9 and 21-4 respectively for a comprehensive victory in the end.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.