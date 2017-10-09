GALLERY: Action from the Offaly Cross Country Championships last weekend

Check out these 20 pictures from the weekend's action

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

All pictures are courtesy of Max Feehan. To see more of Max's pictures from both days of the Cross Country Championships click here

The Cross Country season is well underway in Offaly. These are a selection of pictures courtesy of Max Feehan. You can see more of Max's pictures from last weekend and the previous weekend by clicking here