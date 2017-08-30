Three Edenderry triathletes join exclusive Ironman club

Three Eden Tri Club members have joined the exclusive group of triathletes to have now completed a gruelling 'Ironman' event.

In July, seven members of the club took part in the Bolton Ironman event, and one of those, Enda Bagnall, even won the Offaly Sports Star of the Month award after his exceptional time.

Now, Priscilla Crombie, Paul Judge and Adrian Murphy have added their names to Eden Tri Club's list of Ironman veterans.

They took part in their first Ironman 70.3 race in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. The Dublin Ironman 70.3 consists of 1.9km swim, 90km bike and half marathon run to finish.

For Priscilla, who only learned how to swim last year, the daunting task of the sea swim did not faze her and she exited the water all smiles five minutes ahead of her predicted swim time. Paul and Adrian also swam well and were also ahead of schedule leaving the swim leg.

The Dublin bike route is a tough but fair course. Paul ran into mechanical difficulty when just 15km into his spin as he had two punctures. While this would knock most people out of their stride, after some assistance, Paul continued to finish with a strong bike leg.

Adrian only signed up for Ironman Dublin in the last few weeks and was first off the bike for Eden Tri Club. He had a great run to finish with an overall time of 5 hours 30 minutes. Paul was next to cross the finish line for the club with Priscilla in tow following an excellent half marathon time.

It was a great day out for competitors and supporters alike with many of the club members supporting at the swim start and along the route, braving the wind and rain in the Phoenix Park to cheer the three new 'Ironmans' over the line.

Eden Tri Club have set a target of €1,000 to be raised for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland over their three Ironman races this year. The third race is in Barcelona on September 30 with three members heading over to compete and many more going to cheer them on.

If you would like to make a donation to their charity you can do so by logging onto www.gofundme.com/Cystic-Fibrosis-Eden-Tri or by giving it to any of their members.

The busy club is also in the process of finalising details of this year's 5 Mile Challenge which will take place on September 23-24.

