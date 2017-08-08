Offaly golfer wins prestigious Mullingar Scratch

Rising Offaly golf star Stuart Grehan has landed the Mullingar Scratch Cup, one of the amateur game's most prestigious competitions in Ireland.

Grehan opened his campaign with a pair of 67s, leaving himself seven shots to the good, while a third round 68 maintained that advantage heading into the final round.

Others tried to close on the Tullamore Golf Club man on Bank Holiday Monday, August 7, but the Walker Cup hopeful closed with a 71 to win on 15 under par, four shots clear of his nearest challenger, Waterford's Robin Dawson.

Grehan becomes just the second member of Tullamore Golf Club to win the Mullingar Scratch, the only other being Bryan Malone exactly 50 years ago in 1967.

Other former winners include Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and fellow Offaly man, Shane Lowry.

Grehan's next event is the US Amateur next week.

