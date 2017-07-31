Eden Tri Club members successful in Iron Man bid

Eden Tri Club News

Ironman 140.6 Bolton 2017

Deciding to sign up for an Iron Distance Triathlon is beyond a lot of people's comprehension. The 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycle and 26.2 mile marathon run is usually enough to turn people away from the idea. To sign up for such a race knowing that you will struggle to make the 17 hour cut off time requires massive determination and strength of mind. Eden Tri Club had two such Ironman heroes. Jolene Dunne and Damien Mc Conaghy put in many hours of training over the past six months with the aim of becoming an Ironman. On July 16, 2017, during Hero's hour of Ironman UK Bolton, Jolene and Damien, through sheer determination and with a fantastic mindset, finished their race and became 'Ironmen.'

Eden Tri Club, as a relatively young triathon club, sent 7 members to Bolton for Ironman UK. The long, sometimes lonely, hours of training over the last six months paid off for Enda Bagnall, Michael Collins, Paddy Mangan, Ed Byrne, Tony O Keeffe, Jolene Dunne and Damien Mc Conaghy. They all finished their race in good spirits. Enda Bagnall was first home in a superb time of 10 hours 26 minutes. Michael Collins was next with a time of 13 hours 5 minutes followed by Paddy Mangan at 13 hours 49 minutes. Ed Byrne was next to cross the line in a time of 14 hours 15 minutes closely followed by Tony O Keeffe recording 14 hours 16 minutes. Jolene Dunne completed her race in 16 hours 40 minutes. Damien Mc Conaghy, with what was described by the Ironman UK bike marshall as the "most awesome mile of running he witnessed all day, including having earlier marshalled the lady winner Lucy Gossage," was delighted to finish his race in 17 hours and 2 minutes to the loudest cheer of the day. All at Eden Tri Club are very proud of the achievements of the aforementioned members and wish to thank everyone who has donated so far to our Go Fund Me page to help us raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

This race was the first of our three Ironman races this year. Next up we have Priscilla Crombie, Paul Judge and Adrian Murphy taking on Ironman 70.3 Dublin on August 20th. Our final race will be at Ironman 140.6 Barcelona with Val Murray, JP Daly and Darragh Manning taking part.

Ironman is not the only focus of Eden Tri Club this year. We currently have almost 50 members training for triathlon of various distances from Try a Tri to Olympic Distance. If you would like any more information on taking part in a triathlon or would like to join one of your training sessions you can contact us on Facebook, email edenderrytriclub@gmail.com or call 086 373 8929.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.

