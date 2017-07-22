Heartbreak for Offaly boxer at European Championships

Edenderry boxer Darragh Farrell has been defeated in his quarter-final contest at the European Schoolboys Boxing Championships in Romania.

The St. Joseph's, Edenderry fighter stepped into the ring just after 3.30pm, Irish time on Saturday, July 22, against Borna Loncairc of Croatia.

Cheered on my his mother Nikki and clubmates and supporters in the arena, Darragh put in a strong showing, just narrowly going down to a very strong opponent with great movement.

Darragh had booked his placed on the Irish team for these championships after a scintillating victory at the Junior Cadet Championships in the National Stadium in June.

Darragh told the Offaly Express this week that he was "delighted and honoured to represent his country."

The popular Edenderry teenager is an accomplished all-round athlete and three-time All-Ireland champion.

