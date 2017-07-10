Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (July 10)

Gowran 8 Mile

The club’s annual Gowran 8 Mile road race was held last Thursday night with a large turnout from the club to pay tribute to the late Noel Gowran who founded the event for novices. It was a balmy evening with many feeling the heat. Paul Mitchell won the Gowran trophy being the first novice to win the race and was also the overall winner in a speedy 44.46. 2nd Novice Man was Micheal O Brien and 3rd Novice Man was Leonard Mooney. The overall race winners were Paul, Dave Murray and Jay Donegan. 1st Novice lady for 2017 was Bridget Fox, 2nd Novice lady Lynn Smith and 3rd Mags Grennan. Fastest lady on the night was Sinead Rigney who won the women’s race ahead of Nita McLoughlin and Bridget Fox.

Full Results:

1st Paul Mitchell 44.46; 2nd Dave Murray 45.12; 3rd Jason Donegan 46.34; 4th Michael O'Brien 48.34; 5th Leonard Mooney 49.01; 6th Liam Byrne 50.14; 7th Darragh Rigney 50.29; 8th John Donegan 50.37; 9th Johnny Feery 51.04; 10th Robbie Westman 51.41; 11th Darren Butler 53.06; 12th Conor Butler 53.07; 13th Sinead Rigney 53.59; 14th Ian O'Kelly 54.34; 15th Fionnan Minnock 54.58; 16th Mark Harpur 55.22; 17th Nita McLoughlin 55.33; 18th Richie Galvin 55.59; 19th Pauric Sweeney 56.24; 20th Finian McDermott 57.11; 21st Lorcan Scally 57.23; 22nd Bridget Fox 57.51; 23rd Michelle Mullaney 58.02; 24th Matthew O'Byrne 58.10; 25th Basil Cronin 58.34; 26th Marcus Brady 58.37; 27th Lynn Smith 58.54; 28th Dave Gorry 58.57; 29th John O'Connell 59.02; 30th Leslie Buckley 59.17; 31st Lar Tierney 60.03; 32nd Paul Hensey 60.23; 33rd Adrian Larkin 60.25; 34th Adrian Martin 61.01; 35th Ronan Higgins 61.14; 36th Mags Grennan 61.22; 37th Aidan Egan 61.23; 38th Denis Flynn 61.48; 39th Andy O'Grady 62.33; 40th Gary O'Dwyer 62.39; 41st Martina Costello 62.59; 42nd Mary Galvin 63.07; 43rd Avril Flynn 63.20; 44th Sean Reynolds 63.46; 45th Lavinia Leahy 64.15; 46th Tracey Kinnarney 65.13; 47th Rickie White 65.13; 48th Aisling Minnock 65.13; 49th Ber Daly 65.29; 50th Joe Wrafter 66.25; 51st Helena Buckley 66.26; 52nd Naomi Galvin 67.46; 53rd Ray Murray 67.51; 54th Hillary Duncan 68.06; 55th Olivia Egan 68.42; 56th John Ward 68.53; 57th Rodge Larkin 69.01; 58th Martina Conlon 69.01; 59th Martin McGetterick 69.44; 60th Ann Daly 70.47; 61st Jim Dolan 70.50; 62nd Martina Lydon 72.45; 63rd Aisling McCormack 72.56; 64th Matthew McCormack 72.58; 65th Trish Shaw 73.23; 66th Una Mullen 75.55; 67th Sandra Busteed 85.20; 68th Mary Fox Mann 91.11; 69th Eugene Mann 91.11; 70th Mellissa Hogan 100.14

Brandon Bay Half Marathon

Well done to Eanna Gowran who travelled to Co Kerry for the Brandon Bay Half Marathon on Saturday. Eanna narrowly missed out on a podium spot finishing 4th overall in a time of 1:26:30. The race was Ireland's only all beach running event with the entire half marathon run on sand. Great run Eanna on tough terrain.

Roscommon 10 Mile

Christy Donegan posted a super 1:02:02 in the Roscommon AC 10 mile road last weekend. Christy took the o50 winner's trophy and finished 21st place overall. Well done Christy.

Cahir Half Marathon

Arlene Finnarty posted a pb in the hilly Cahir Half Marathon last Saturday with a time of 2:06. Denis Flynn and Miriam Brady ran 2:16. Well done to all three.

Nadine Wins Sports Star of the Month

Congratulations to Nadine Donegan on being voted the Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month. Nadine’s well-deserved accolade comes as she celebrates her National U23 5000m title.

Mangan and O’Connor on the podium at All Ireland’s

With the track season coming towards an end in the next few weeks it is the business end of the season with All Ireland Championships and International competitions on every athlete’s calendar. At the weekend four Tullamore Juveniles took part in the 800m races at the All Irelands with mixed results. Aaron Mangan had eased through his U18 800m heats in 2.02, being able to jog the last hundred metres as he was sure of his qualifying spot for the final! In the final Aaron was out hard and up with the leaders. He bided his time for the first lap but on heating the bell he took the race on and led the field for the three hundred metres. It was only then that Clonliffe Harriers athlete Craig Giles got ahead of him but Mangan fought all the way to the line to secure a fantastic silver medal. His time of 1.57:3, a great new PB, all the better when you consider that he'd run his heat only ninety minutes before the final.

Ava O'Connor also medalled in her U15 Girls 800m with her race a straight final. Ava went with the fast early pace and from two hundred metres in the race was decided as Ava and two othersbroke clear. Still in contention for gold with two hundred to go it was then that Aimee Hayde made a final push for the line. Still Ava fought on for a great bronze medal. Chloe Harte has had a disrupted season but showed her class in the U19 800m where she managed to finish sixth in a tough field, while James Dunne in a cagey U17 800m acquitted himself well and was unlucky not to make the final! It was also great to see Dearbhail Cuddy of Ballyfin AC, who train with the Tullamore squad make great improvements in her 3000m. She ran 11.45 which is a twenty second improvement on her previous PB. Also representing Tullamore Harriers in the track and field events were Emanuel Ilori, Luke Bourke, Katelyn Farrelly, Evan Farrelly and Shauna Slattery. On day one Evan Farrelly got the day off to a good start in the boys u13 60 metres hurdles. Evan ran a time of 9.98 seconds (Pb) to book his place in the finals. His sister Katelyn then took to the track in the Girls u15 80 metres hurdles. Katelyn flew over the hurdles and ran a time of 12.47 seconds to set a new Pb and qualify for the finals.

In the finals Evan got off to a great start powering over the hurdles. He crossed the finish line in a time of 9.72 seconds (another Pb) to win a bronze medal. Well done Evan. In the girls u 15 80 metres hurdles Katelyn got off to a great start and was well ahead and in medal contention only to clip a hurdle knocking her off stride. Katelyn finished in a time of 12.84 seconds just missing out on a medal. Well done Katelyn. On day two Katelyn Farrelly took part in the girls u15 long jump. Katelyn jumped a distance of 4.77 metres to finish eighth. In the boys u14 80 metres sprint Luke Bourke ran a good time of 10.39 seconds to finish 5th in his heat against tough opposition, just missing out on a place in the final.

Shauna Slattery took to the track in the girls u14 80m sprints. Shauna crossed the finish line in a time of 10.99 seconds. In doing so she qualified for the finals. Unfortunately she later had to withdraw due to injury. Emanuel Ilori took to the track in the boys u17 100m sprints. Emanuel ran a fast heat and qualified for the finals. In the final he ran a good time of 11.59 seconds to finish 6th. It was a great performance over the weekend by all the young athletes. Well done to all the young athletes from the club and coaches.

Harriers Fixtures

Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday, August 26, at 11am. A relay option is also available. With just 7 weeks to go, places are filling up fast so early registration is advised.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures:

July:

Fri 14th : Edenderry 5k

Sat 15th : AAI Juvenile B Championships & Relays, Harriers

Sun 16th : AAI Juvenile Track & Field, Day 3, Harriers

Sat 22nd : AAI Senior Track & Field Day 1, Santry

Sun 23rd : AAI Senior Track & Field, Day 2, Santry

Sun 30th : AAI National League Round 2, TBC

Aug:

Fri 4th : Birr 5k

Tues 8th : Neville 10 Mile, Harriers

Sun 13th : AAI National Half Marathon, Dublin

Sun 20th : AAI National League Final, Harriers

Sat 26th : Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.