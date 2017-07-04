GALLERY: Successful Parkrun held in Offaly

Offaly’s first parkrun was held at Mount Lucas Wind Farm on Saturday last, July 1. The event was organised by local runner Pippa Hackett and was a huge success.

The parkrun event is a free, weekly, 5km timed run, which takes place in different venues around the world. Currently there are 100 parkrun venues on the island of Ireland.

Pippa commented, “I have run around Mount Lucas Wind Farm on many occasions, and it struck me as an obvious location for such an event.”

These events take place around the world in pleasant outdoor surroundings at 9:30am every Saturday morning. They are open to everyone, they are free, and are safe and easy to take part in. People of all abilities are encouraged to take part - from those taking their first steps in running to seasoned athletes. There is a great community atmosphere at these events, and they can become an important and very fulfilling part of a weekend.

