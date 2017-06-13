GALLERY: Schools from around Offaly compete at Basketball Finals

There were two great days of basketball served up in Mucklagh Community Centre last week as the Primary Schools boys and girls finals took place.

Eight finals in all took place, and congratulations to winners Ballinamere NS, Portarlington Boys, Scoil Phroinsias Clara and Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada in the Boys Tournaments. Hard luck to Scoil Bhride, Tullamore, Scoil Eoin Phoil, Tullamore and Scoil Bhride, Edenderry.

In the girls competition, Ballinamere NS. St. Colman's, Mucklagh, Scoil Bride, Clara and Scoil Bhride, Edenderry were all successful. Hard luck to Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada, St Philomenas, Clonbullogue NS and Kinnitty NS.. This ends a very successful year of primary schools basketball in the county.

