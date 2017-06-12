Offaly claim Leinster crown with replay masterclass

Offaly were crowned Leinster junior camogie champions in Rathleague, Co. Laois at the weekend with a two-points victory over Wicklow last Sunday evening.

Similar to their clash two weekends ago, the sides were level on a number of occasions with Offaly eventually prevailing in the dying minutes of the game.

Offaly started the game with intent as Aoife Walsh found the posts in the first minute of the game. That point was quickly answered by Wicklow’s top scorer Laura Manely.

It was a very stop-start game in the first half with scores hard to come by, and difficult conditions of horrendous showers and wind made it impossible for either team to really get into a rhythm.

At the half time break Wicklow led 1-1 to Offaly's 0-2 with it all to play for. Weather conditions might not have been conducive to good hurling but both teams managed to produce some picture-book stuff in the second half, especially Offaly who scored 0-8 to Wicklow's 1-1.

Offaly once again scored right from the restart to level the game, and they continued this purple patch scoring two further unanswered points to put them 0-6 to 1-1 ahead with twenty minutes remaining in the game.

Offaly were in the driving seat of this game and continued to dominate with a goal, but this green flag was disallowed and put out for a '45. Wicklow didn’t go down without a fight and a good passing move saw them run through the faithful defnce for their second goal of the game soon after ffaly had grabbed a foothold.

Wicklow added a point straight away from the puck-out but that would be the last score for the reigning junior champions as Offaly finished the stronger outfit. The faithful, under the guidance of Stephen Corcoran, added two late points to seal victory and bring the Leinster Junior Camogie cup back to Offaly for the first time since 2001.

Player of the Match: Mary Teehan (Offaly) Mary Teehan put in a massive performance at midfield and covered every blade of grass. The Naomh Brid native and joint captain was deservedly awarded the accolade from Leinster Chairperson Pat Martin who complimented her performance throughout the game.

Team: Ellen Gilligan (St. Rynaghs), Aoibhe Whelehan (Birr), Ciara Ryan (Birr), Lisa Brady (St. Sinchills) (J/Capt.), Kelly Sammon (Shinrone), Una Kilmartin (K/K), Alana Roddy, Louise Savage (Tullamore),Mary Teehan (Naomh Brid) (J/Capt.), Aoife Walsh (Naomh Brid), Aoife McLoughlin (St. Rynaghs), Sarah Walsh (Tullamore), Eadaoin Kilmartin (K/K), Rebecca Hoctor (Birr), Niamh Walsh (Naomh Brid)

Subs: Shauna McGarrigle (St. Sinchills), Terri Delaney (K/K), Grainne Egan (Shinrone), Niamh Larkin (Naomh Brid), Sarah Guinan (K/K), Kerry McLeish (Shinrone), Sharon Boland (St. Sinchills), Helen Healy (Lusmagh/Drumcullen), Trudy Feenane (Birr)