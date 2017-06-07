Tullamore Harriers Report (June 7)

Offaly Track & Field Championships 2017

The Harriers Stadium played host to the Offaly Track & Field championships recently; an event that saw great success for the home team with numerous medals won by the host club across both the track and field events where there were races over 400m, 800m and 1 mile as well as long jump, shot putt and javelin competitions. Well done to all who represented the club so ably.

Harriers results

400m Senior Women: 1st Sarah Stephens 1.09.00; 3rd Brigid Fox 1.13.40.

400m Senior Men: 3rd Pauric Martin 60.66;

400m W35: 1st Verona Smyth 1.13.50; 3 rd Siobhan Stewart 1.16.30;

400m M35: 1st Darren Butler 59.01; 2nd Leonard Mooney 60.10; 3rd Darragh Rigney 63.20; 4th Mark Harpur 71.80

400m W40: 5th Una Mullen 1.23.00; 15th Anne Marie McNamara 2.01.10

400m M40: 3rd Glenn Finlay 64.70; 5th Rory Farrell 67.80;

400m M50: 1st John Donegan 72.70; 4th Ciaran O’Driscoll 82.70

400m W50: 1st Josie Lalor 1.17.70; 3rd Martina Conlon 1.27.60

800m Senior Women: 1st Sarah Stephens 2.53; 2nd Brigid Fox 2.58

800m M 354: 1st Leonard Mooney 2.19; 2nd Darragh Rigney 2.21; 3rd Matthew O’Byrne 2.32; 4th Robbie Westman 2.44; 5th Mark Harpur 2.51

800m W35: 1st Verona Smyth 2.57; 2nd Nita McLoughlin 3.00

800m W40: 2nd Una Mullen 3.08; 4th Anne Marie McNamara (TH) 3.16; 7th Sharon Daly 3.36; 8th Miriam Brady 3.50.

800m M40: 3rd Rory Farrell 2.35; 4th Ray Martin 2.36; 5th Leonard Owens 2.38

800m W50: 1st Joie Lalor 3.00; 3rd Mary Galvin 3.08;

800m M50: 1st John Donegan 2.41;

800m M60: 2nd Jim Dolan 3.10

1 Mile Senior Women: 1st Brigid Fox 6.23;

1 Mile W35: 1st Tracey Kinnarney 7.02

1 Mile M35: 1st Leonard Mooney; 2nd Darragh Rigney

1 Mile W40: 3rd Mag Grennan 6.46;

1 Mile M40: 2nd Glenn Finlay ; 4th Rory Farrell; 5th Ray Martin ; 6th Leonard Owens; 8th Paddy Rowland.

1 Mile W50: 2nd Mary Galvin 6.55; 3rd Anne Daly 7.36; 4th Martina Conlon 7.36.

1 Mile M50: 1st John Donegan (TH)

1 Mile M60: 1st Johnny Feery ; 2nd Andy O’Grady; 3rd Jim Dolan

Javelin Senior Men: 1st Pauric Martin 20.65

Javelin W40: 1st Hilary Duncan 15.10; 3rd Mary Fox-Mann 10.75; 13th Sandra Busteed 5.95

Javelin M40: 8th John Connolly 15.04; 10th Paul Hensey 19.38

Javelin M50: 1st Adrian Brennan 24.07

Javelin M60: 1st Jim Dolan 16.78; 3rd John Donegan 20.10; 4th Denis Flynn 16.15

Shot Putt W35: Verona Smyth 6.08; 2nd Siobhan Stewart 5.49

Shot Putt W40 : 5th Sandra Busteed 5.50; 8th Trish Shaw 3.93

Shot Putt W50: 1st Josie Lalor 5.11

Shot Putt M50: 1st Adrian Brennan 7.81

Shot Putt M60: 1st Jim Dolan 7.45

Long Jump Senior Women: 1st Aoife Burke 4.18; 2nd Lorna Gilligan 3.93

Long Jump: W35: 1st Siobhan Stewart 2.88; 2nd Verona Smyth 2.81

Long Jump M35: 1st Darren Butler 4.81; 2nd Matthew O’Byrne 3.90; 3rd Robbie Westman 3.80

Long Jump M40: 2nd Rory Farrell 3.73

Long Jump M50: 1st Adrian Brennan 3.91; 2nd John Donegan 3.47

Long Jump M60L 1st Jim Dolan 3.00

Medley Relay (Mixed teams): 1st Tullamore Harriers A team; 2nd Tullamore Harriers B team

Ballyskenach 5K

Liam Brady won the Ballyskenach 5k last Friday in 15.53, leading 350 runners in what was a very good competition. Nadine Donegan won the women’s race with a fantastic pb of 18.31 making it a double for Tullamore. Sinead Rigney was second in 19.09. There were also wins for the club in the F50 category won by Mary Galvin in 22.10; M60 won by Johnny Feery in 18.30; Jim Langan was first over 70 in 25.01 and Cara Martin won the Junior Girl’s race in 21.26. Well done to all the Harriers athletes in action on the night.

Harriers results

Liam Brady (1st) 15.53; Paul Mitchell (4th) 16.02; Jason Donegan (6th) 16.31; Dave Murray (8th) 16.38; Conor Butler (14th) 17.07; Mark Donegan (15th) 17.09; Darren Butler (18th) 17.3; Chris Donegan (19th)17.51; Michael O’Brien (22nd) 18.02; Brendan Abbott (26th) 18.12; Cian Martin (27th) 18.13; John Donegan (29th) 18.26; Johnny Feery (30th) 18.30; Nadine Donegan (31st) 18.31; Robbie Westman (34th) 18.54; Sinead Rigney (39th) 19.09; Fionnan Minnock (44th) 19.29; Liam Byrne (45th) 19.29; Alan Heffernan (49th) 19.47; Bobby O’Donoghue (51st) 19.53; Ray Martin (54th) 20.11; Aidan Egan (57th) 20.23; Brendan Carroll (92nd) 21.37; Mary Galvin (106th) 22.10; Charlotte Abbott (109th) 22.13; Mag Grennan (111th) 22.19; Lavinia Leahy (115th) 22.30; Paddy Rowland (118th) 22.42; Andy O’Grady (119th) 22.47; Ricky White (125th) 23.01; Joe Wrafter (126th ) 23.02; John Ward (136th ) 23.19; Arlene Finnerty (162nd) 24.31; Jim Langan (172nd ) 25.01; Anne Daly (176th) 25.10; Sharon Daly (180th) 25.28; Miriam Brady (215th) 27.08; Angela Martin (230th) 27.50; Melissa Hogan (331st) 37.40

Walled City Marathon 2017

Congratulations to Pauline Curley on another marathon podium finish – Pauline was second woman home at the Derry Marathon last Sunday in 2.53.08. Well done Pauline!.

BHAA 5 Mile

Pauric Ennis ran 26.32 to finish 10th at the Government Services BHAA 5 Mile race in Dunboyne on Tuesday, May 30. John Todd was also in action running 33.27 to take 1st place in his o65 age group and 139th overall.

Ava and Aaron Medal at Schools All Irelands

Jordan Hoang won the triple jump with a leap of 14.84m and broke the championship record which had stood since 1984. Katelyn Farrelly was presented with the Naughton Trophy, for best sprint hurdler of the Championship by Mr Sean Naughton, famous hurdling coach from Nenagh. Katelyn smashed the old record in the girls 100m with a time of 11.49 seconds. Five young athletes had qualified for middle distance events at the All Ireland Schools. Ava O'Connor has had a great track season so far and this continued on Saturday in the Minor Girls 800m. She went with the early leaders, who set a very fast pace and was sitting in fourth place with a lap to go having heard the bell after 65 seconds. Ava held on to the girls despite the brutal pace and with one hundred to go moved into a medal position and finished in third place. This is Ava's second All Ireland medal but her first at the 800m distance. Aaron Mangan took control of his 800m Intermediate Boys race right from the gun. Leading the pack through the first lap in 58 seconds, Aaron lead was challenged on the back straight and although he was passed, he dug in and managed to hang on for a great bronze medal. His time of 1.58 is a seasons best. Lydia Buckley also competed in an 800m and tactically ran a great race but just wasn't able to hold on in the final quarter of the race. Still it's great to see her making the All Ireland and she seems determined to make progress in the months ahead. Philip King was also in his first schools All Ireland and he fought hard in the Intermediate Steeplechase, probably the toughest event on the programme. He did well as a novice to the discipline and his efforts in training were well rewarded. The other Harrier competing was Claire Rafter. Claire ran the Intermediate 3000m and looked uncomfortable in the early stages. Despite this she held on for fifth place. Claire has been running a long time and knows there are ups and downs in the sport and can be expected to bounce back in the months ahead. Huge congratulations to everyone who took part today and well done to their parents, coaches and schools.

Tubberclare 5 Mile

Well done to Raymond Ryan on a fine win at the Tubberclare 5 Mile race where he ran 29.23.

Cork Marathon

Ray Flanagan ran a super time of 3.10.44 at last weekend’s Cork Marathon to finish 8th in the M50 age group. Ronan Higgins was also in action clocking 3.59.00 despite being hampered by a calf injury.

Condolences

The club offer their condolences to the family and friends of Niall Walsh of Rathmines and formerly of Thomastown Co. Kilkenny. Niall was a former member of the club.

Harriers Fixtures

Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday, August 26 at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

June

Thurs 8 Colin Dunne Primary Schools T & F, Tullamore

Sat 17 Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 1, Tullamore

Sun 18 Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 2, Tullamore

Sat 24 AAI Juvenile Games, Tullamore

Sun 25 AAI National League Rd 2 (TBC)

Sun 25 Daingean 5k

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

