Tullamore Tri Club Notes (April 24)

Joey Hannon Triathlon 2017

Congratulations to all the Tullamore tri-athletes who competed in the Joey Hannon triathlon in Limerick on Sunday. The Joey Hannon is a very popular early season triathlon held in the UL campus and it's 50m swimming pool. On perfect triathlon conditions, all tri-athletes did very well in their race distances, some of whom were completing their first triathlon.

Competing in the Olympic distance event which consisted of a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run were: Ger Lynam 2:19.15 with splits of 28:08, 1:02:32 and 45:26, John Monaghan 2:24:03 with splits of 31:33, 1:03:43 and 44:36, Adrian Martin 2:37:50 with splits of 33:54, 1:09:39 and 49:59, Maeve Larkin 2:42:27 with splits of 33:55, 1:16:35 and 47:53 and David Lynam 2:49:06 with splits of 33:49, 1:11:42 and 58:42.

Competing in the Sprint distance event which consisted of a 700m swim, 20Km cycle and 5Km run were : Tony McCormack 1:23:03 with splits of 16:56, 36:31 and 26:12, Nuno Miguel Almedia 1:25:56 with splits of 15:09, 39:04 and 26:25, Amanda Dunne 1:28:25 with splits of 13:54, 40:29 and 28:53; Fiona Claffey 1:33:48 with splits of 17:38, 41:33 and 26:46; Glynnda Kinnarney 1:34:54 with splits of 17:48, 43:00 and 29:37 and Paula Scott 1:38:07 with splits of 17:59, 44:28 and 30:43.

Competing in the Try-a-Tri event which was made up of a 300m swim, 10Km cycle and 3km run were: Lar Tierney 49:54 with splits of 7:31, 19:25 and 20:16; Sinead Fox 50:18 with splits of 5:35, 23:43 and 18:39 and Elysia McCormack 54:16 with splits of 10:19, 25:18 and 15:29.

Further training details, upcoming events and information on membership can be obtained by contacting Ger Lynam on 086-8190518.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

