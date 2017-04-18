Offaly Ladies Football Report (April 18)

Offaly U14 Ladies

The U14 girls, having topped their group with wins over Wexford, Longford and Westmeath, now advance to a Leinster semi-final against Kildare on Thursday at 7pm in Hawkfield, Kildare.

Offaly U16 Ladies

The Offaly U16 Ladies had a comprehensive win over Westmeath in the last round of the Leinster U16 Championship last Saturday in Moate. Full time score Offaly 6-16, Westmeath 3-7. The Offaly girls now progress to a Leinster semi final at the end of April.

Minor Ladies

The Offaly Minor Ladies will compete to claim the Leinster Minor C title on May 14

Lidl Ladies National Football League

The Offaly Intermediate Ladies, having had wins over Meath & Down in the last of the NFL group games, claimed themselves a semi final spot against group toppers Tipperary. The Offaly Ladies had been defeated by Tipperary earlier in the group stages but having a run of form in the last few weeks were confident in their ability as they prepared for the clash in Clane. Unfortunately Tipperary proved too strong on the day and the Offaly ladies now refocus for their Leinster Championship in 6 weeks.

Club Roundup

Shamrocks claimed the Division 3 League title defeating St. Broughans - Shamrocks 6-10 to St Broughan's 4-9. In Division 2 of the League, Tullamore were victorious over Naomh Ciaran by 2 points. In Division 1 Naomh Ciaran play St. Rynagh's on Wednesday at 7pm in Ferbane & Edenderry play Rhode on Friday 21 at 7pm in Edenderry. The intermediate Championship also kicks off next weekend with St. Manchan's Vs Tullamore, St. Broughan's Vs Naomh Molaise and Tullamore Vs Naomh Ciaran.

Feile

The Offaly Feile took place at Clara GAA last Saturday with 8 teams competing for the chance to represent Offaly in the John West Féile na nÓg from June 23-25 in Cavan, Fermanagh and Monaghan. Edenderry and Naomh Ciaran won their group games to set up a very entertaining final, with Edenderry claiming victory by a single point.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.