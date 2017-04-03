Tullamore hosts the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy

On Friday last, March 31, Tullamore Rugby Club hosted the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy. The trophy arrived in style and was greeted by the Supermac’s bunny. There was a great buzz of excitement around the club as people descended to catch a glimpse of the trophy.

Nichola Fryday, Irish International and Tullamore RFC Flanker was in the club to meet and greet the club's 'mini girls,' the next generation of women's rugby players in the town. Nichola Fryday has been a phenomenon in terms of her rise to the national team, having only begun her rugby career with Tullamore Ladies three short years ago.

She spoke highly of her experience in Tullamore: “It’s this club that made me fall in love with the sport. The coaches, everyone here involved, the friends you make.” Having only established a women’s rugby team in Tullamore in 2013, the club now fields a mini girls team, an U15s girls side, Under 18 girls and a Senior women’s team.

There has been huge success for women in the club in four short years. The Senior women just captured the Division 1 Leinster title earlier this year, having won the Division 2 crown just 12 months previous.

The U18 girls defeated Gorey RFC in the Leinster Division 1 semi-final. They will be in action in the coming weeks vying to take more precious silverware back to Tullamore. The U15s were unfortunate to have been beaten in their league semi-final, but the future is bright for women’s rugby in Tullamore and this was clear on Friday evening. The club was a hive of activity with minis training with Nichola Fryday joining in.

"Friday was a great day for Tullamore RFC. Having the trophy afforded us the chance to show how well we do women’s rugby. We are at the business end of the season now and our u18s and seniors are still in action," a club spokesperson stated.

If you want to keep up to date with Tullamore Rugby or give it a try, check them out on www.tullamorerugby.com, follow the club on Twitter @TullamoreRFC or on Facebook @Tullamore Ladies Rugby. New members are always welcome.

