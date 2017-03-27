Places running out for the FAI's Aviva 'Soccer Sisters' camp in Offaly

The places at this Easter’s Aviva FAI Soccer Sister camps in Offaly are filling up fast. The camps, which take place during the Easter break, are taking place in Portarlington for those interested in Offaly, and are proving extremely popular across the county.

This week two Aviva Soccer Sisters got the opportunity to grill Republic of Ireland manager Roy Keane to get his thoughts on friends and how to become a professional footballer.

Aviva’s sponsorship of the programme, which runs to 2020, will significantly boost the number of camps available around the country. The Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Camps will run for two full days during the Easter school break. It is open to all girls 7-12 years old of all abilities and gives them a chance to learn the skills of football in a safe and fun environment.

Each participant will receive a full Aviva Soccer Sister kit, including a limited edition Soccer Sister jersey, a 'Play Like a Soccer Sister' wristband and a football. At the end of the camp, each girl will be presented with an official FAI Aviva Soccer Sisters completion certificate signed by Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team player, Aine O’Gorman and Sue Ronan, FAI’s Head of Women’s Football.

Sue Ronan, Head of Women’s Football with the FAI, said: “The Soccer Sisters Camps are an ideal opportunity for young girls to experience football in a fun, safe environment with their peer group and friends. The 2 day Easter Camps are the first step on the football ladder for young girls and have proved to be a big hit over the past number of years. Many of these girls have stayed in the game, some going on to great heights like playing for their country at underage level, while others continue to enjoy the game at club-level, having made life-long friends along the way."

Mark Russell, Sponsorship Manager, Aviva Ireland, said: “Aviva is honoured to be involved with the FAI Soccer Sisters up until 2020. We want to work with the FAI to help increase awareness of the programme and also to help expand and develop the programme so that more girls involved in sport at a young age. Soccer Sisters is a significant addition to our grassroots sports programmes and Aviva is delighted to have this opportunity to encourage young girls to get involved and stay involved in sport and, let’s hope, create some soccer heroes for the future.”

To find out more about Aviva Soccer Sisters and how to sign up for one of the Easter Camps you can log on to www.soccersisters.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.