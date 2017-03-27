Tullamore Harriers Report (March 27)

JUVENILE

Danielle Donegan Runs for Ireland

The SIAB Cross Country International took place at Margam Park near Port Talbot last weekend. The SIAB races at U15 and U17 age groups saw keen competition between England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. With eight runners per team there were 32 Irish athletes in action in Wales and with weather conditions much improved from midweek it was a great spectacle. Danielle ran on the Irish Under 17 team and acquitted herself well to finish 29th. Danielle has worked hard all winter and her selection to compete for Ireland was a great reward for that commitment.

Paddy Dolan 5km

A small group of young Harriers made their way to Clara last Saturday for the Paddy Dolan 5k and on a tough course in hot conditions they acquitted themselves well. Philip King led the charge, finishing well up the field in 15th place in a time of 18.09. Next home was Nadine Donegan who broke 19 minutes for the first time as she ran 18.50 with Connor Butler and Cian Martin not far behind. Conor Dunne was next home and was well under 20 minutes, while Ava O'Connor, Derbhail Cuddy and Cara Martin led the charge in the junior girls race. Cian Law is a stalwart of training sessions in recent months and really put it all in on Sunday and had a great race.

National Juvenile Indoor Championships

Athlone IT International arena hosted Day 1 and Day 2 of the ALL Ireland Juvenile Athletics Championship last weekend. Katelyn Farrelly jumped a respectable 4.76m to make it to the top eight. She followed on with a jump of over 5.0 metres only to be denied a medal by the putty board. Yemi Mabel Agebetuyi threw a distance of 7.97m in the u13 girls shot putt making it into the top ten. Well done Yemi. Jack Saunders took part in the u14 high jump but came up against some strong competition on the day. Luke Bourke who was up against some strong competitors ran a time of 8.32s in the u14 boys 60 m sprints, while Emanual Ilori ran a great race in the u17 boys 60m sprint equalling his personal best of 7.41s and qualified for the finals running a time of 7.43s. Shauna Slattery ran a time of 8.53s in the u14 60m sprints just missing out on the final while Katelyn Farrelly ran a PB of 8.11s in the u15 to qualify for the finals, running a time of 8.13s. Christopher Whittle was also competing at the weekend and ran in the u18 1500m. He didn’t make it out of the heat but after an up and down Indoor season hopes to make steady progress outdoors. Well done and congratulations to all the junior athletes who participated. Day 3 of the competition will be held next Saturday, April 1.

SENIORS

Clara 5k

Paul Mitchell won the Paddy Dolan Memorial 5k race in Clara last Sunday in a time of 16.21. This was Clara AC’s first time to host a race and it was a great success with more than 250 runners taking part. There was a big-turn out from Harriers with the club taking a number of prizes on the day; Pauline Curley was second in the ladies race in 18.34 (the winner was Michelle Kenny in 18.12). Nadine Donegan was third in 18.50; Ava O’Connor won the Junior girls race in 20.55; Chris Donegan was 1st over 50 in 17.57 and Johnny Feery was 1 st over 60 in 20.05. Well done to all who took part.

Harriers results

Paul Mitchell (1 st ) 16.21; Dave Murray (4 th ) 16.52; Jay Donegan (5 th ) 16.56; Leonard Mooney (10 th ) 17.26; Chris Donegan (13 th ) 17.57; Mark Donegan (14 th ) 18.02; Philip King (15 th ) 18.09; Brendan Abbott (18 th ) 18.21; Darragh Rigney (19 th ) 18.34; Pauline Curley (20 th ) 18.34; Darren Butler (21 st ) 18.37; John Donegan (23 rd ) 18.44; Nadine Donegan (25 th ) 18.50; Glenn Finlay (27 th ) 18.58; Conor Butler (28 th ) 19.02; Cian Martin (29 th ) 19.07; John Joe Galvin (34 th ) 19.30; Sinead Rigney (36 th ) 19.36; Johnny Feery (41 st ) 20.05; Nita McLoughlin (46 th ) 20.18; Alan Heffernan (47 th ) 20.24; Bobby O’Donoghue (53 rd ) 20.32; Dympna Condron (53 rd ) 20.46; Ava O’Conor (54 th ) 20.55; Sean Reynolds (57 th ) 21.07; Cara Martin (59 th ) 21.19; Ray Martin (60 th ) 21.19; Lesley Cornally (61 st ) 21.20; Tara McKinney (65 th ) 21.37; Bridget Fox (69 th ) 21.50; Martina Costello (85 th ) 22.26; Paddy Rowland (88 th ) 22.48; Dave Dunican (89 th ) 22.48; Andy O’Grady (93 rd ) 22.58; Mag Grennan (94 th ) 23.00; Lavinia Leahy (101 st ) 23.13; John Ward (112 th ) 23.40; Martina Conlon (120 th ) 23.57; John Connolly (124 th ) 24.11; Jim Langan (132 nd ) 24.28; Anne Daly (146 th ) 25.26; Pascal Naughton (150 th ) 25.50; Jim Dolan (158 th ) 25.54; Ricky White (161 st ) 26.06; Tricia Shaw (172 nd ) 26.53; Sharon Daly (180 th ) 27.19; Pat Kennedy (188 th ) 27.37; Sinead Fox (190 th ) 27.44; Sandra Busteed (191 st ) 27.57; Aisling McCormack (195 th ) 28.18; Helen Reynolds (199 th )28.34; Mary Fox Mann (207 th ) 29.08; Angela Martin (219 th ) 30.26; Lorna Corcoran (220 th ) 30.28.

BHAA K Club 10k

Pauric Ennis had a fantastic run at the Business Houses Athletics Association’s 10k race at the K Cub where he ran 33.51 to finish 13 th overall in a very competitive field. John O’Connell was also in action with a fine run of 40.54; John Todd was second in the 065 category in a time of 41.53 and Ray Murray ran 50.53 for the event which attracted 450 runners.

Condolences

The club would like to offer our deepest sympathy to Brendan Abbott and his family on the passing of his father John. May he rest in peace.

Tullamore Half Marathon – Early Bird Entry

Online entry is now open for this year’s Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon which takes place on Saturday 26 th August. You can enter via the Athletics Ireland website (www.athleticsireland.ie). There is an early-bird entry fee of €25 available until 1 st May after which the fee is €35 so register early! There will no entries on the day and entries will be capped at 1000 runners.

Membership

Membership for 2017 is now due and should be paid immediately. Membership runs for the calendar year and forms are available from the club house.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

Apr:

Sat 1st: DAY 3 All-Ireland Juvenile Indoors, AIT

Sat 1st: Lough Boora 5k & 10k 11am

Sun 9th: AAI National 10k Championships, Phoenix Park

Tues 11th: Peter English 625 Tullamore Harriers

Sun 23rd: National Road Relay Championships, Raheny

Sun 30th: Leinster Road Races, Gowran

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie. Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

