Eden Tri Club present their 2016 awards

Eden Tri Club held there 2016 awards night on Saturday, March 11 in Larkin's Lounge, Edenderry after a busy season for Edenderry foremost triathlon club. A total of four honours were handed out to worthy winners on the night.

Club members voted for the Club Person of the Year and that accolade was given to Niall Comerford. "Niall has worked very hard to get the club Sunday morning cycle up and running and has brought on a lot of our new members. We hope that Niall will continue the good work," a club spokesperson said.

Ciaran Reynolds won the hotly contested Most Improved Triathlete of the Year Award on the night. "In the space of the racing calendar Ciaran went from being a weak swimmer, an average cyclist and a good runner to finish the season as an all around top triathlete. Ciaran worked very hard during the year on his weaker sports and the hard work showed a massive difference by the end of the season," the club stated.

The Top Female Triathlete for 2016 was Paula Usher. "Our lady triathletes were very strong last year and there was very little separating the strongest. Paula won our club race last year in Collinstown, and she trains hard all year around and puts in a huge effort."

The last award presented on March 11 was the Male Triathlete of the Year. Enda Bagnall came out on top once again for 2016. "Enda raced category 1 last year and had a very full race calendar for the season. With Enda concentrating on Iron Man and long distance races this year, the competition might be a little bit closer for 2017," Eden Tri Club commented.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.