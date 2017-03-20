Tullamore Harriers Report (March 20)

McNamara 5 Mile

Thirty-five runners braved the wind and rain to race the club’s annual McNamara 5 Mile road race last Sunday. This is a blind handicapped event with times adjusted after the race to determine the winners. Jason Donegan put in the fastest time of the day, covering the 5 miles in 28.25. Pauline Curley was quickest of the ladies in a time of 29.32. Arlene Finnerty was declared the winner of this year’s competition having run 43.40 with a 16-minute handicap. Prizes were awarded for the first six according to the adjusted times with the winners being:1st Arlene Finnerty; 2nd Andy O’Grady; 3rd Leonard Mooney; 4th Martina Costello; 5th Jim Langan; 6th Ger Dunican. Congratulations to Arlene and well done to all who took part, particularly the many athletes who had also run the Half Marathon in Mullingar on Friday!

Adjusted Time; Actual Time; Handicap:

1st Jason Donegan 28:25 28:25 00:00; 2nd Pauric Berry 29:13 29:13 00:00; 3rd Leonard Mooney

27:58 29:18 01:20; 4th Pauline Curley 29:32 30:52 01:20; 5th John Donegan 29:15 31:25 02:10; 6th

Mick O'Brien 29:33 31:33 02:00 ; 7th Kevin Corrigan 29:30 32:50 03:20; 8th Rory Farrell 31:10 33:55

02:45; 9th John Joe Galvin 29:51 34:01 04:10; 10th Diarmuid Herlihy 29:38 34:38 05:00; 11th Dave

Duncian 28:40 34:50 06:10; 12th John O'Connell 31:47 35:07 03:20; 13th Eugene Mann 28:53 35:13

06:20; 14th Lorcan Scally 29:50 35:20 05:30; 15th Ray Martin 28:48 35:38 06:50; 16th Sean Reynolds

30:50 35:50 05:00; 17th Tara McKinney 29:34 36:04 06:30; 18th Ger Dunican 28:39 36:09 07:30;

19th Adrian Larkin 29:58 36:48 06:50; 20th Andy O'Grady 27:54 37:44 09:50; 21st Martina Costello

28:06 37:46 09:40; 22nd Mags Grennan 30:05 38:35 08:30; 23rd Elysia McCormack 31:04 38:39

07:35; 24th Denis Flynn 30:21 38:56 08:35; 25th John Ward 28:45 39:25 10:40; 26th Paddy Rowland

30:31 39:41 09:10; 27th Jim Langan 28:28 40:28 12:00; 28th Martina Conlon 30:33 41:53 11:20; 29th

Rodge Larkin 32:13 41:53 09:40; 30th Arlene Finnerty 27:40 43:40 16:00; 31st Jim Dolan 29:30 44:20

14:50; 32nd Sharon Daly 30:57 44:27 13:30; 33rd Miriam Brady 30:41 46:01 15:20; 34th Mary Fox

Mann 32:00 48:30 16:30; 35th Mellissa Hogan 29:53 56:53 27:00

Streets of Portlaoise 5k

Portlaoise AC hosted a very successful 5k road race on St Patrick’s Day with the long-standing race attracting over 600 runners. It was a high-calibre race with a winning time of 15.02 posted by Brian Maher of Kilkenny City Harriers. Paul Mitchell ran 16.26 to finish 11 th overall and was first of the Harriers crew to cross the line. Ava O’Connor won the Junior Female race with a great run of 19.43.

Harriers results:

Paul Mitchell (11 th ) 16.26; Dave Murray (15 th ) 16.36; Jay Donegan (21 st ) 16.56; Mark Donegan (27th ) 17.27; Kevin Corrigan (61 st ) 19.09; Matthew O’Byrne (68 th ) 19.35; Ava O’Connor (70 th ) 19.43; Mark Brady (115 th ) 21.20; Andy O’Grady (160 th ) 22.56; Charlotte Abbott (163 rd ) 23.02; Lavinia Leahy (166 th ) 23.04; Jennifer Burke (266 th ) 25.04; Melissa Hogan (581 st ) 37.21.

AON Mullingar Half Marathon

Now in its third year, the Mullingar Half Marathon on St Patrick’s Day is gaining in popularity with close to 1300 participants taking part in the 13.1 mile race. There was a big contingent from Harriers involved with a squad of 47 completing the distance. The course was favourable but weather conditions on the day deteriorated as the race progressed with many getting caught in heavy rain as they finished. Raymond Ryan posted the fastest time of that group, running 1.19.04 to finish 22nd overall. Sinead Rigney was fastest of the Harriers ladies with a great time of 1.33.03. Well done to all who ran, particularly those who earned their first Half Marathon finishers medal.

Harriers results:

Raymond Ryan 1.19.04; John Monaghan 1.27.07; Darragh Rigney 1.27.15; Robbie Westman 1.27.52; Leonard Owens 1.31.13; John Joe Galvin 1.31.17; Basil Cronin 1.31.29; Sinead Rigney 1.33.03; John O’Connell 1.33.05; Ger Lynam 1.33.10; Gary Whittle 1.35.39; Michelle Mullaney 1.36.38; Leslie Cornally 1.36.47; Lar Tierney 1.37.14; Mark Harpur 1.37.15; Ronan Higgins 1.37.15; Elysia McCormack 1.39.33; Denis Flynn 1.39.44; Paul Hensey 1.39.54; Aisling Flanagan 1.40.19; Sean Reynolds 1.42.40; Adrian Martin 1.42.28; Una Mullen 1.44.09; Sean Keane 1.44.18; Martina Costello 1.44.43; Mag Grennan 1.45.28; Avril Flynn 1.45.40; Maeve Larkin 1.49.22; Fionnuala Cleary 1.49.28; Mary McIntyre 1.49.58; Helena Buckley 1.54.25; Mary Dunican 1.55.23; Anne Daly 1.55.58; Ray Murray 1.59.51;Josie Lalor 2.01.33; Trisha Shaw 2.01.47; Sharon Daly 2.04.07; Dorothy Heffernan 2.04.15; Miriam Brady 2.04.33; Liz Ryan 2.04.24; Aisling McCormack 2.04.34; Maria Gallagher 2.04.34; Ricky White 2.08.46; Helen Reynolds 2.10.04; Richeal Murtagh 2.24.59; Sharon Larkin 2.38.31; Norah Daly 2.38.32

Reading Half Marathon

Liam Brady was in action in the UK last Sunday where he ran the Reading Half Marathon, posting a super time of 1.09.57 which earned him a 28th place finish amongst a hugely competitive field. Nearly 20,000 runners took part in the race.

Monaleen 10k

Well done to Ritchie Faulkner who ran an impressive personal best of 35.50 to win the Monaleen 10k in Limerick last Sunday.

Tullamore Half Marathon – Early Bird Entry

Online entry is now open for this year’s Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon which takes place on Saturday 26th August. You can enter via the Athletics Ireland website (www.athleticsireland.ie). There is an early-bird entry fee of €25 available until 1 st May after which the fee is €35 so register early! There will no entries on the day and entries will be capped at 1000 runners.

Membership

Membership for 2017 is now due and should be paid immediately. Membership runs for the calendar year and forms are available from the club house.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures:

Mar:

Sun 26th Clara 5k 12 o’clock

Apr:

Sun 1st Lough Boora 5k & 10k 11am

Sun 9th AAI National 10k Championships, Phoenix Park

Tues 11th Peter English 625 Tullamore Harriers

Sun 23rd National Road Relay Championships, Raheny

Sun 30th Leinster Road Races, Gowran

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie. Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

