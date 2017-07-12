Property in Focus: Fabulous seven bedroom red brick house in Edenderry for sale

Click on the arrow in the top of the picture or swipe to look through the gallery

An imposing red brick property described as a 'Ranch Style Residence' is on the market in Edenderry for €450,000.

Constructed in 2003, The property is finished to a high standard throughout with quality exterior and interior design. The property is set on a large site of 0.44ha (1.08ac) with Landscaped Front and Back Gardens.

There are seven bedrooms and six bathrooms with reception rooms, dining rooms, games room, sun room, large kitchen and impressive entrance area with feature staircase.

It has American Ash Solid Flooring throughout, marble tiles in hallway and bathroom with English Hand Turned Bricks

There us Cobble Lock around the house with decking area at West and South end of the house and a Brick Built Barn Style Garage.

