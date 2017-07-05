PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Take the tour of this stunning Offaly cottage

A rare and beautiful cottage has come on the market in Offaly and is being sold by Kate O'Shea Auctioneers for €395,000. Located at Quarrymount in Killeigh, near Tullamore, the rustic-looking cottage is hiding a wealth of modern design and function inside.

"Rarely does a property come on the market with so much character," the ad declares. The property has all the charm of a much older home, and Hollow cottage is nestled into the landscape with a large garden to the front, surrounded by scenic countryside.

In so many ways it is an ideal family home. The property has an exceptionally large living area and a detached garage. There are five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There is a room upstairs which is currently arranged as an office. The main living area has a stunning log burning stove and there is a beautiful sun room off the main living area.

The property also boasts a large garage ideal for transition to an office or workshop space.

To view the full Daft.ie advert for this home, click here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.