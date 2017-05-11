PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Charming extended cottage for sale in Offaly

This beautifully restored cottage has been extended into a substantial modern home. This property is abounding with character and is on the market in Offaly for €280,000.

The kitchen is particularly attractive - solid wood, handcrafted with a Stanley range cooker, feature island and marble tiles.

There is a sun room just off the kitchen. All windows are sliding sash wooden on the inside and PVC on the outside.

Located at Sranure, Geashill, Co. Offaly, the accommodation is spacious and unusually laid out. The hallway has parquet flooring and a stunning staircase as well as a period fireplace. The house is the ultimate blend of cosy country and modern living.

The 1.1 acre garden has a beautiful patio and is lined with four stables.

Early viewing is recommended for a cottage that is sure to attract a lot of interest.

You can view the full Daft.ie ad by clicking here.

