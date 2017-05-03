PROPERTY
PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Unique and stunning home for sale in Offaly
This unusual house is currently on sale in rural Co. Offaly, at Clonbrone, close to the town of Birr. The six-bedroom property is on the market for €650,000, and boasts an array of unique features.
The sprawling home covers over 500 sq. metres, and is exceptionally lit from the rear through a host of large wood-framed windows.
At the front, the house is entered through a gallery height entrance hall with a hand crafted, bespoke open-tread staircase and hardwood floor.
The kitchen/dining space is split level with a unique hardwood fitted kitchen, generous granite work surfaces, high quality integrated appliances, porcelain tile kitchen flooring, and French doors leading to a generous sun room.
The living room also has French doors leading to the sun room and a beautiful double sided fireplace with integrated stove.
The sitting room opens to the patio and onto the large garden area to the rear of the house. The property also boasts a five-box stables block, home to horses in the idyllic setting of rural Birr.
Two of the six bedrooms come equipped with spacious walk-in wardrobes, while the second floor also houses a gallery games room.
The house is located just 3km from the town of Birr, and you can view the full ad for the property by clicking here.
