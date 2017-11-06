Tullamore Harriers Club Report (November 6)

Offaly titles for Curley & Brady

The Offaly Senior Championships saw Pauline Curley and Liam Brady take this year’s titles. Pauline won the ladies race ahead of Katy O’Keefe and Dympna Condron making it a clean sweep for the Tullamore ladies both on the podium and in the team competition. With 6000m over cross-country to contend with, the ladies field was well reduced from the Novice and Intermediate competitions and the contenders were well strung out after two of the four laps. Katy led for most of the first half before Pauline changed gear to take over lead and claim the win, securing the title she has held for a number of years. Katy took a comfortable second place with Dympna Condron putting in a very strong performance to take the bronze medal. The ladies team were presented with the Martina Conlon Perpetual Trophy for their efforts. The cup was kindly donated by Martina who was the first winner of the Offaly Seniors championship.

The men had 10,000 to contend with and Liam Brady led from the start, showing a clean pair of heels to the rest of the field as he coasted to victory. Behind him, there was plenty of battles for positions as the men slogged through six and a half laps of a very testing course. The Harriers men’s team took second place overall, two points behind the winners, host team Ferbane. In addition to Liam’s first place finish, Paul Mitchell in 4th , Pauric Ennis in 6th and Padraig Berry in 8th place made up the silver medal-winning team score. Well done to all who represented the club so well.

Ladies results:

1st Pauline Curley (TH); 2nd Katy O’Keefe (TH); 3rd Dympna Condron (TH); 4th Michelle Mullaney (TH); 5th Tara McKinney (TH); 6th Sheila Gaffey (Clara); 7th Hilary Duncan (TH); 8th Aisling Farrell (NMD); 9th Kathleen Delaney (Birr); 10th Una Horgan (Clara).

Team winners: Tullamore Harriers

Men’s results:

1st Liam Brady (TH); 2 nd Paul Buckley (Ferbane); 3 rd Mick Fogarty (Ferbane); 4 th Paul Mitchell (TH); 5 th Declan Fahy (Ferbane); 6 th Padraig Ennis (TH); 7 th Wayne Reid (Ferbane); 8 th Padraig Berry (TH); 9 th Eddie Garry (TH); 10 th Brendan Donagher (NMD); 11 th Catch Grennan (Ferbane); 12 th Jimmy Coughlan (NMD); 13 th Matthew Molloy (TH); 14 th Leonard Mooney (TH); 15 th Jason Donegan (TH); 16 th Darren Birmingham (TH); 17 th Tony Harper (TH); 18 th Ethan Dunican (TH); 19 th Ger Cleary (NMD); 20 th Dave Staunton (Clara); 21 st Darren Butler (TH); 22 nd Fra Mollen (TH); 23 rd Harry Flynn (TH); 24 th Peter Bennet (TH); 25 th Adrian Delaney (NMD); 26 th Kevin Brazil (Ferbane); 27 th Aidan Egan (TH);

Teams: 1 st Ferbane (17 pts); 2 nd Tullamore Harriers (19pts); Naomh Mhuire Daingean (57th)

RAFTER, DONEGAN AND DUFFY ON THE PODIUM AT LEINSTER CROSS COUNTRY

Tullamore Harriers had over forty Juveniles and Juniors competing at the recent Leinster Cross Country in Navan, County Meath. The course was tough with hills and many sharp bends with the good underfoot conditions the only positive for the young athletes. The Harriers athletes picked up a good number of individual medals, while in team competition there were two teams who made the podium. The Under 18 and Junior have been combined in the last few years and it’s a great change as the fields tend to be big and the competition at the front all the keener as a result. The girls race was led out at a blistering pace with the leaders strung out after the first kilometre. Claire Rafter was with the leaders from the start and dug in as the pace proved relentless.

After the first 2k loop she was joined by Danielle Donegan and both continued to fight all the way to the finish. They finished first and second respectively in the U18 race and both were in the top six in the combined race. Both these young ladies have plenty of talent and hopefully will build on this early season success as the year progresses.

In the boys Under 18 and Junior race Tullamore had eight athletes toeing the line and after a tough 6k the lads brought home bronze Junior medals. The team were led home by Aaron Mangan and James Dunne who are 800m runners but both really dug in and fought for every spot. The scoring was completed by Philip King and Christopher Whittle. This is a good bunch of lads who are obviously using cross country well to prepare for the track season ahead.

Tullamore Harriers girls Under 16 had a great day in Navan to take home silver medals. This was due to great runs from all five girls. Ava O'Connor was at the front from the start and although she finished fifth her time 15.34 was great in comparison to the lead runners in Junior and Novice races who covered the same distance. Sarah Condron and Dearbhail Cuddy were the next two home. With both girls having made big improvements over the year, it was no surprise to see them finish 21st and 23rd respectively. Next in were Laura Mooney and Cara Martin. Both girls finished in the top half of the race and their dedication to training is really paying off.

Luke Duffy had a breakthrough performance in the Under 14 Boys race. He led for most of the race and was only caught by two fast finishing Wexford runners in the last 50 metres. He was moving up a year in this race and still managed a top three finish so it shows what a massive talent young Luke is. His bronze medal was well deserved.

The other athletes competing included Ethan Duncan, Conor Butler, Matthew Molloy, Cian Martin, David Owens, Cian Law, Ignacio de Oza Careaga, Connor Dunne, Imelda Lambe, Peter McKeagney, Ronan Murray, Jack Donegan, Sinead Walsh, Aisling Cotter, Meabh Rouse, Andrea Ryan, Polly Duffy, Jane Maher, Ava Spollen, Eimear Cotter, Cian Horkan and Patrick Duffy.

New York Marathon

Well done to Dermot Smith who finished yet another New York City Marathon last Sunday. Dermot finished in a great time of 3:24:28 on what is a tough course.

Phoenix Park 10k

Well done to Gary Dwyer who ran the Phoenix Park 10k last Saturday in 46.49.

Fixtures:

Nov:

Sun 12th Leinster Senior & Uneven Ages Cross Country, Adamstown

Sun 26th : National Senior Cross Country Championships, Abbottstown

Thurs 16th Harriers Winter League Rd 2

Dec:

Tues 5th : Harriers Winter League Rd 3, 5k

Sun 17th : National Novice Cross Country Championships, WIT

Tues 19th : Harriers Grand National

Mon 25th : GOAL Mile

Sun 31st : Harriers Round the Houses

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

