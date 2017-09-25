Tullamore Harriers athletes compete in Berlin marathon

Berlin Marathon

Congratulations to Pauric Ennis on his fantastic run of 2.34.31 at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. It was a fantastic performance from the talented young runner. Also flying the flag for Tullamore Harriers was Rob Maunsell who clocked 3.49.39 despite being hampered by an injury over the past few weeks. Well done to both.

Dublin Half Marathon

The traffic problems that hampered the Dublin Half Marathon last weekend didn’t deter the trio from Harriers who were involved; Eddie Garry achieved a 14th place finish in 1.16.51 and was 4th O35. Robbie Westman ran a pb of 1.26.48 and Garry Whittle clocked 1.35.28. Great running.

Cappincur GAA 8K

Well done to all who took part in the Cappincur 8k along the banks of the Canal last weekend.

The race was won by Tom Lupton (Ballyskenach AC) in 28:06 , second was Brendan Donagher (Naomh Mhuire) 28:13 and Len Mooney (Tullamore Harriers) was third in 28:35. Pauline Curley won the women’s race in 29.50 with Katey O’Keefe third in 32.00 behind Lisa Murphy of St Michael’s AC (31.24). Harriers claimed the men’s and women’s O50 prizes with those honours going to Christy Donegan and Martina Conlon while Laura Mooney won the Junior girls race.

Full results: Tom Lupton 28:06; Brendan Donagher 28:13; Len Mooney 28:35; Jimmy Coughlan 28:51; Christy Donegan 29:19; Mark Donegan 29:28; Pauline Curley 29:50; Pauric Berry 29:57; Glen Finlay 30:26; Ger Cleary 39:29; Kevin Minnock 30:59; Mick Conneely 31:00; Lisa Murphy 31:24; Liam Coughlan 32:00; Katey O'keefe 32:00; George Fox 32:02; Darren Butler 32:31; John Donegan 32:36; Christy Cahill 32:48; Kevin Smith 33:22; Fra Mollen 33:28; Brian Betson 33:36; Adrian Delaney 33:38; Eugene O'dea 34:04; Peter Norris 34:29; Nita Mcloughlin 34:36; Sean Reynolds 34:54; Eunon Lawlor 35:28; Colm Draper 35:29; Johy Healy 35:47; Hugh Treacy 35:53; Brendan Mooney 35:57; Laura Mooney 35:58; Willie Duffy 36:38; Adam Galvin 37:43; Ger Treacy 36:47; Chris Gethings 36:48; Brendan Mcauliffe 37:07; Sean O'farrell 37:19; John Mcgrath 37:34; Dwyane O'reilly 37:38; Emma Connolly 37:38; Darragh Norris 37:42; Kai Myers 37:49; Billy Claffey 37:50; Diarmuid O'brien 37:53; Pat O'brien 37:58; Garry Dwyer 38:02; Frank O'dea 38:17; Peter Bennett 38:17; Ger Woods 38:28; John Connolly 38:29; James Walsh 38:34; Evan Lynam 38:41; Sean Purcell 39:06; Roy Pickett 39:07; Colm Jones 39:16; Orla Hannon 39:16; Matt Flanagan 39:26; Pauline Colgan 39:35; Sam Brennan 39:38; Brian Carroll 39:52; Paddy Dunne 39:53; Gerry Minnock 39:55; Damien Brazil 40:14; Niall Purcell 40:20; Andrew Kilmartin 40:23; Garreth Connolly 40:23; Eddie Curry 40:37; John Ward 40:43; Martina Conlon 40:51; Sean Carroll 40:52; Patricia Doolan 41:14; Elaine Cuskelly 41:14; Sharon Jones 41:15; Eddie Kay 41:31; Fionuala Cleary 41:32; Joe Wrafter 41:49; Peter Martin 41:50; Nigel Ravenhill 41:56; Nicola Connolly 41:59; Tracy Cuddy 42:00; Tracy Burns 42:00; Lorraine Brennan 42:00; James Griffen 42:30; Richie O'mahoney 42:47; Martina Brazil 42:51; Paula Scott 42:53; Sinead Kelly 42:56; Vanessa Connolly 43:02; Fiona Graham 43:07; Shirley Reynolds 43:08; Elma Ravenhill 43:35; Alison Mooney 43:38; Benny Corcoran 43:44; Margaret Daly 43:07; Freda Mcnamee 44:07; Falon Conlon 44:10; Jim Dolan 45:01; Eilish Kelly 45:31; Karen Treacy 45:42; Catriona Mcneill 45:46; Aisling Farrell 46:13; Michelle Griffen 46:17; Lisa Cantwell 46:25; Richelle Murtagh 46:46; Martha Hannon 47:36; Jeff Nolan 47:36; Fiona O'connor 47:41; Olive Geraghty 47:41; Jack Saunders 47:48; Enda Molloy 48:01; Lorna Minnock 48:09; Michelle Madden 48:19; Noreen Flynn 48:40; Mary Treacy 49:21; Edel Gill 49:32; Ann Scally 49:50; Emma Quinn 49:51; Vinny Ryan 49:58; Paula Spain 50:36; John Saunders 50:49; Noel Carroll 51:07; David Horkin 51:17; Anne Mcguinness 52:04; Bernie O'toole 52:17; Deirdre Mccabe 52:25; Siobhan Martin 53:17; Jim Langan 53:37; Shirley Kelly 54:27; Edel Daly 61:08; Catriona Martin 61:08; Ciara Moran 66:22; David Beaty 66:22; Regina Mccarthy 67:01.

Rathfarnham 5k

Paul Mitchell had a super run at the Rathfarnham 5k last Sunday, clocking 15.47 to finish 20th overall in a very competitive field of nearly 800 runners.

Castlegar XC

Ritchie Faulkner got his cross country season off to an early start with a good performance in Galway last Sunday. Ritchie was 12th in the Castlegar 6km cross country race in a time of 22.56. It was a hilly course and rough weather conditions added to the test.

Cork Mini Marathon

Siobhan Stewart had a fine run in the Cork 4-mile mini marathon posting 30:34. The race attracted over 7000 runners and Siobhan finished 45th overall. Well done Siobhan

Loughrea AC 10k

Well done to Melissa Hogan who ran the Loughrea 10k today in a time of 1:26:10

Fixtures:

October

Sun 1st Offaly Novice, Jnr & Masters Cross Country, Ferbane

Sun 8th Offaly Intermediate Cross Country

Thurs 12th Paddy Larkin Memorial 3k

Thurs 19th Harriers Winter League Rd 1

Sun 22nd Scoil Eoin Phoil 5k

Sun 29th AAI National Marathon Championships/Dublin City Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.