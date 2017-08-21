PICTURES: Offaly youngsters take part in Community Games

Over 4,000 youngster, including many from Offaly, attended and took part in the 2017 Community Games at Abbottstown over the weekend.

The events showcased at the Games included sport, art, handwriting, singing and dancing.

