Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (August 21)

National medal for Christy Donegan

Congratulations to Christy Donegan who won the o55 age group at the National Half Marathon Championships clocking a super time of 1.21.39 for the 13.1 mile course around Dublin on August 5.

Castlepollard 5k

North Westmeath AC hosted the ever popular Castlepollard 5k last week attracting almost 400 athletes. In-form Pauric Ennis was 6th overall in a time of 16.35, and Jay Donegan posted 17.01 just days after both had super runs in the National Half Marathon. Well done also to Jim Langan who was 3rd in his age group with a 26.03 finish. Jim also ran a 5k race in Mullingar on July 29 where he was 1st o70 in 23.43.

Parkrun

John Todd had a great run at the Porterstown Parkun last Saturday finishing 6th overall in 20.12.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

The highly anticipated Quinlan Cup Half Marathon takes place next Saturday with the race starting at 11am. The club expects to reach the capacity entry level of 1000 and at the time of writing there are only a few places left and no entries will be available on the day. Harriers are looking forward to hosting another great event and would advise all entrants to visit the Facebook page or website where there they will find important information about the race. Any entrants who intend to walk the course should note that they will be starting at the earlier time of 9.45am as the course will close at 2.30pm. The following road closures will also be in place:

Charleville Road from Kilcruttin junction to Charleville roundabout from 10.30am until 2pm.

Black Lion junction to Killurin cross will be closed from 11am until 2pm and Killurin Cross to Ballard Roundabout via Cloonagh.

Killurin Cross to Ballard Roundabout via Cloonagh will be closed from 11.30am until 2.00pm.

Diversions will be in place and local access will be allowed. There will be a fantastic atmosphere at the stadium and all are welcome to come along to cheer on the finishers on their final lap of the athletics track.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on Tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

