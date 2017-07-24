Highfield Golf Club Notes (July 24)

Results:

Captain’s Prize, July 22, 2017

1st Jonathan Walsh (12) 101

2nd Chris Lowe (10) 106

Gross - Alan Duggan (7) 108.5

3rd Art Kavanagh (20) 107

Past Captain - Ted Woods

Front 9 - David Farrell

Back 9 - Mick Hoban

Visitor - Joe Mullaniff

Longest Drive - Conor Murphy

Nearest Pin Cyril Nutterfield

Ladies

1st Gretta Foran (20) 41pts

2nd Anne Foran (16) 40pts

3rd Mary Breen (19) 39pts

Past Captain - Susan Tarpy

4th Phil Duggan

5th Frances Kenny

6th Mary Daniel

Visitor- Alison Delaney

Results - Tommy Breen Memorial - July 16

1st Dylan Powell (15) 45pts

2nd Joe Grendon (15) 41pts

Gross Nons Bourgeouis (6) 39pts

3rd John Cassidy (13) 40pts

Class A Stephen McDermott (5) 37pts

Class B Jim Kavanagh (17) 38pts L6

Class C Liam Farrell (21) 40pts

Ladies - 1st Mary Breen 2nd Colette Woods 3rd Melissa Murphy

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

