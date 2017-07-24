Highfield Golf Club Notes (July 24)
Results:
Captain’s Prize, July 22, 2017
1st Jonathan Walsh (12) 101
2nd Chris Lowe (10) 106
Gross - Alan Duggan (7) 108.5
3rd Art Kavanagh (20) 107
Past Captain - Ted Woods
Front 9 - David Farrell
Back 9 - Mick Hoban
Visitor - Joe Mullaniff
Longest Drive - Conor Murphy
Nearest Pin Cyril Nutterfield
Ladies
1st Gretta Foran (20) 41pts
2nd Anne Foran (16) 40pts
3rd Mary Breen (19) 39pts
Past Captain - Susan Tarpy
4th Phil Duggan
5th Frances Kenny
6th Mary Daniel
Visitor- Alison Delaney
Results - Tommy Breen Memorial - July 16
1st Dylan Powell (15) 45pts
2nd Joe Grendon (15) 41pts
Gross Nons Bourgeouis (6) 39pts
3rd John Cassidy (13) 40pts
Class A Stephen McDermott (5) 37pts
Class B Jim Kavanagh (17) 38pts L6
Class C Liam Farrell (21) 40pts
Ladies - 1st Mary Breen 2nd Colette Woods 3rd Melissa Murphy
