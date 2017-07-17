Clara Athletics Club Notes (July 17)

Edenderry 5k

Last Friday evening Edenderry A.C. hosted a very successful 5k Road Race as part of the Offaly Road Race Series. Clara A.C was well represented on the night with one of our largest turns out for the Series.

Clara A.C Results:

Geoff Griffith (37th) 20.03; Paul Flaherty (58th)21.47; Hazel Dunne (98th) 24.18; Gary Guilfoyle (110th) 25.17; Lionel Rabbitte (114th) 25.25; Jo Phelan (124th) 26.17; Elaine Baggot (127th) 26.29; Gerldine Rowan (128th) 26.30; Brendan Minnock (131st) 27.55; David Staunton (132nd) 27.55; Mairead Sheridan (133rd ) 28.13; Luciano Strolla (134th ) 28.38; Yvonne Kelly (135th) 28.45; Corinne O’Meara (136th) 28.60; Breada Tobella (144th) 29.58; Georgina Bracken (145th) 30.12; Emma Quinn (147th) 30. 23; Una Horgan (148th) 30.26; Kelly Dolan (156th) 31.52; Regina Fleming (161st) 32.07; Mark Lowry (178th ) 36.05; Olivia Weldon (184th ) 40.02.

Couch to 5k Programme

Well done to all the Couch to 5k participants who completed the six week programme that started on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Five of which competed in their first 5k run in Edenderry on Friday night, congratulations to Lynne Grennan, Claudia Robinson, Helen Newman, Ann Newman and Helen Larkin. A huge thank you to their mentor Olivia Weldon for her help and support. Look out for future Couch to 5K Programmes to be organised by Clara A.C.

Mullingar 10

A huge congratulations to all our members who competed in the Mullingar 10 with Mullingar Harriers on Sunday morning last.

Training

Clara A.C trains Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30 p.m. in Clara GAA pitch. New members are always welcome. You can find us on Facebook at Clara A.C

Upcoming Fixtures

Friday, August 4, 2017, Birr A.C – Round 8 Offaly Road Race Series

1st Year Anniversary

On July 28, 2017 we are celebrating our 1st Year Anniversary with a Race Night in aid of our club in the Trap Bar, Clara. First race is off at 9.00 p.m. We hope to see you on what is guaranteed to be a great night.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

