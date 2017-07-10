Tullamore Triathlon Club Notes (July 10)

Collinstown Triathlon

On June 10, the Tri an Mhi standard distance triathlon was held in Collinstown, Co. Meath. Consisting of a 1,500m swim in clear waters of Lough Lene, a hilly 40Km cycle course and tough 10Km run, Paula Scott made the move from sprint distance to finish in 103rd position in a time of 3:20:33 with splits of 41:19, 1:33:27 and 1:01:38.

Blessington Triathlon

On June 18, Blessington Triathlon Club held their annual triathlon in the Blessington lakes. Competing for Tullamore Triathlon Club were Denzil Jacobs who finished in 41st position in a total time of 2:48:39 with splits of 35:29, 1:19:40 and 50:18. Rita Daly also completed in 3:04:08 with splits of 33:53, 1:37:51 and 50:04 in 81st position.

Hell of the West

On June 24, Limerick Triathlon Club held their iconic "Hell of the West" Triathlon in Kilkee, County Clare. This triathlon consists of a 1,500m sea swim, a 43km undulating bicycle course and a 10km run, the first 5km of which bring you up to the top of the local cliffs. First in for Tullamore was Ger Lynam in 58th position in a total time of 2:32:57 with splits of 27:36, 1:20:53 and 41:41. Next in was Maeve Larkin in 217th position in a total time of 2:50:54 with splits of 32:47, 1:28:58 and 45:52. David Lynam completed the course in 227th position in a total time of 2:52:22 with splits of 32:41, 1:25:07 and 51:37. Denzil Jacobs finished in 249th position in a total time of 2:55:58 with splits of 32:22, 1:29:32 and 49:41. Adrian Martin also participated but was unfortunate to have two punctures on the bike and required assistance to get back to Kilkee where he did complete the run but was disqualified by the officials.

