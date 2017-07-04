Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (July 4)

DONEGAN WINS NATIONAL TITLE

Tullamore once again hosted the National Under 20 and Under 23 Track and Field Championships last weekend. The star performance of the day from the host club’s perspective came from Nadine Donegan who won her first national title in great style in the U23 5000m. With the rain pouring down in the early stages of the race it was tough conditions for the athletes and Nadine settled in to the pack for the first mile. She then took the lead and slowly started to increase the pace. By the two mile mark she was a hundred metres clear of her nearest challenger and as the race went on she continued to stretch her lead. Nadine won by twenty six seconds, a huge margin in a national championships and her time of 18.05 is an impressive time for the young Tullamore woman. Nadine's progress has been steady all year and her PBs in 1500m, 3000m and 5000m have all improved significantly as Nadine has committed to her training. Nadine's new 5000m PB is an improvement of over a minute on her performances at that distance last year. Nadine wasn't the only Tullamore athlete to impress at these championships. Her sister Danielle performed well in the Junior 5000m and will be pleased with her 4th place finish in her first year competing as a junior. Danielle is eligible in this age category for another three years. Aaron Mangan was also one of the youngest competitors in the Junior championships, like Danielle being only 16 years old and yet was able to match his older competitors for much of his 800m race. Aaron qualified for the final with an easy 2.01 in the heat. The final went off at a jog and it was only when the athletes reached the bell in sixty nine seconds that the race came to life. Aaron went with the blistering pace of the leaders and was only narrowly beaten for the bronze medal. He had an amazing last lap, running fifty four seconds and should be happy with his great effort. Aaron had a week earlier taken part in the 800m in the Tailteann Games in Santry in Dublin. Aaron had a super race to finish third in a time of 1.57:9 m, a seasons best in a very tough field! Also competing at the Tailteann Games was Philip King who gave a good account of himself in the Steeplechase.

All-Ireland Success for Juvenile Athletes

On the first Sunday of July, a dedicated group of juvenile athletes travelled to Athlone I.T to take part in the Juvenile Relays at the All-Ireland track and field championships. Representing Tullamore Harriers in the 4x100 metres were: U12 girls, Jane Maher, Amy McGreal, Cara Goode and Flawri Brickland. U12 boys, Diarmuid Cadden, Samuel Brickland, Ciilian Bourke and Samuel Merrick. U14 boys, Tobi Abioye, Luke Bourke, Evan Farrell and Jack Saunders. U15 girls, Kate Cunningham, Katie Bourke, Shauna Slattery, Deborah Ilori, Maeve McGreal and Katelyn Farrelly (injured).

The girls u12, Jane, Amy, Cara and Flawri took part in their very first all-Ireland relay championships. The four girls put in a good performance gaining valuable experience against very tough opposition. In the boys u12, Diarmuid, Samuel, Cillian and Samuel put in a good performance coming fifth in their heat and just missing out on a place in the final. In the boys u14, Evan, Luke, Jack and Tobi ran a great heat in a time of 53.14 seconds to finish second in their heat and set themselves up for a medal chance in the final. All four young athletes put in a huge performance in the final, setting a PB of 52.22 seconds to win a bronze medal. A great achievement, well done lads.

In the girls u15, Kate, Katie, Shauna and Deborah ran a time of 51.64 seconds to finish first and guarantee their place in the final. In the final against very tough opposition, the girls gave it their all and ran new PB of 51.23 seconds to win a silver medal. A great performance and well done girls. On a very enjoyable and successful day, the coaches would like to thank the parents, friends and kids who travelled to Athlone support the young athletes. A proud day was had by all. Well done

Tullamore Harriers National Masters Track & Field

Well done to our athletes who competed in the All Ireland Masters Track and Field Championships today. Johnny Feery secured silver in the o60 5000m (18.41), Jim Langan 3rd o70 5000m, Josie Lalor 4th o50 800m (2.48), Mary Walsh 1st o60 200m (40.53). In the field events we had Hilary Duncan o45 4th and Mary Fox o45 6th in the Javelin event. Aisling McCormack was 6th and Sandra Busteed 8th in the o45 Shot Putt. Well done to you all.

Mount Lucas Park Run

The first Midlands race in the popular Park Run initiative was held in Mount Lucas last weekend. Ritchie Faulkner was second in 18.38; Pauline Curley was the first lady, and third overall in 18.57; Sinead Rigney was second lady (4th overall) in 19.50; Tara McKinney was 16th in 22.49 and Paschal Naughton was 33rd in 25.52.

BHAA

John Todd won his o65 age group at the 5km trail race in the Phoenix Park on Tuesday evening of last week, running 20.50 to finish 39 th overall. He also ran the Porterstown Park Run last Sunday clocking 20.16 for the 5k.

Achill Half Marathon

Congratulations to Dave Murray who was 2nd in the Achill Half Marathon last Saturday in a time of 1.17.55. Also braving the unfavourable weather that day were Mary McIntyre who ran 1.51.46 and Una Mullen who ran 1.53.21. Well done to you all.

Clonee 10K

Pauric Ennis posted a great time at the Clonee 10k on June 29 where he was 32.55 to finish 6th in a very competitive race.

Harriers Fixtures

Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday, August 26 at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures:

July:

Thurs 6th : Gowran 8 Mile, Harriers

Sat 8th : AAI Juvenile Track & Field, Day 1,Harriers

Sun 9th : AAI Juvenile Track & Field, Day 2, Harriers

Fri 14th : Edenderry 5k

Sat 15th : AAI Juvenile B Championships & Relays, Harriers

Sun 16th : AAI Juvenile Track & Field, Day 3, Harriers

Sat 22nd : AAI Senior Track & Field Day 1, Santry

Sun 23rd : AAI Senior Track & Field, Day 2, Santry

Sun 30th : AAI National League Round 2, TBC

Aug:

Fri 4th : Birr 5k

Tues 8th : Neville 10 Mile, Harriers

Sun 13th : AAI National Half Marathon, Dublin

Sun 20th : AAI National League Final, Harriers

Sat 26th : Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie. Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

