GALLERY: Busy weekend for Tullamore Triathlon Club in Athy

It was a busy weekend for Tullamore triathletes with Athy hosting their annual event on the 3rd of June.

This event comprises of a double-olympic triathlon, olympic triathlon, sprint triathlon and Try-Athy (400m swim, 16Km cycle and 3.5Km run). This was a well organised event with generous refreshments at the finish line. Their new race director has had a successful first year.

First up was the double olympic event (Swim 3km, Bike 80Km, Run 20Km). On a day perfect for triathlon, John Monaghan was first home for Tullamore in a time of (race position in brackets) 5:01:54 (56) with splits of 1:03:07, 2:18:56 and 1:33:54. Ger Lynam had a time of 5:11:56 (83) with splits of 1:01:34, 2:27:11 and 1:38:25.

Next in was Ivan Dune in a time of 5:26:27 (138) with splits of 1:04:44, 2:33:25 and 1:40:27. Adrian Martin completed in a time of 5:31:49 (152) with splits 1:08:03, 2:33:39 and 1:40:25. Adrian was also first in his age category. Congratulations Adrian. Mark Harpur, completing in his first middle distance triathlon came home in a time of 5:32:33 (155) with splits of 1:07:14, 2:30:08 and 1:46:35. Well done Mark. Maeve Larkin also braved the distance in a time of 5:36:22 (168) with splits of 1:14;12, 2:41:31 and 1:35:34

Next up was the Olympic distance (Swim 1,500m, Bike 40Km and Run 10Km) where Tony McCormack was competing. Tony finished with a time of 2:39:54 (171) with splits of 28:09, 1:12:30 and 54:29.

Lar Tierney completed the Sprint Distance (Swim 750m, Bike 20Km and Run 5Km). in a time of 1:22:35 (116) with splits of 13:32, 38:12 and 24:40. Well done Lar.

Rita Daly took part in the Lough Cutra Triathlon on 27 May 2017 competing in the standard distance event (1,500m Swim, 40Km cycle and 10Km run). Rita successfully completed the event in 2:56:41 (124) with splits of 28:15, 1:38:33 and 46:04. Well done Rita.