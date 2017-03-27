Clara AC Report (March 27)

Paddy Dolan Memorial 5k

Last Sunday, Clara AC hosted the Paddy Dolan Memorial 5k run. It was a beautiful, sunny Mother's day and we had 262 participants. Thanks to all the clubs who travelled over as well as all the men, women and children from our own community who took part. The race was won by Paul Mitchell from Tullamore Harriers, in a time of 16.21. Congratulations to everyone, in particular the five members of our club who ran; Janelle Gowran 23.39, Hazel Dunne 23.56, Elaine Baggot 26.49 (pb), Michele McKeon 33.12 and Una Horgan 33.29.

Thanks

The committee would like to thank all the members of our club and their families and friends who provided the refreshments and worked so hard on the day to make sure everything went smoothly from start to finish. We also have to thank so many people for their help and sponsorship; Clara GAA, Clara Town FC, Scoil Bhride Clara, Fyffes, Avonmore, Glenisk, Mace (Clara Filling Station), Baggots' Centra, McManus' chemist, Rabbittes' hardware, Kenny's, The Mill, Cowens', Dolans', The Trap, Baggots' Back Door, Bemis, Clara Credit Union, Laois tool hire, Londis, Supermacs, DJ Fresco and the Civil Defence.

Training

Clara AC train every Monday and Wednesday at 7.30pm at Clara GAA pitch. New members always welcome. Find us on Facebookby searching for Clara A.C.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.