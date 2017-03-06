Gallery: Tullamore Harriers athletes to the fore in Ferbane

Use the arrow in the top corner of the picture to scroll through the gallery

Hugo Smith Memorial 5k, Ferbane

Dave Murray ran 16.32 to take third place at the very competitive 5k Hugo Smith Memorial race in Ferbane last Sunday. Dave the first of a large contingent of Tullamore Harriers athletes to cross the line in what was the first in the Offaly Road Race Series for 2017. Pauline Curley won the women’s race in 18.23 finishing 9th overall and was joined in the podium places by Nadine Donegan (second in 19.01) and Sinead Rigney (third in 19.26).

Danielle Donegan was first in the Junior female category with a fine run of 20.00; Dympna Condron was first in the W45 category and Christy Donegan won his M50 age-group. Well done to all.

Harriers results: Dave Murray (3rd) 16.32; Jay Donegan (4th) 16.36; Padraig Berry (11th) 17.15; Leonard Mooney (12th) 17.21; Mark Donegan (14th) 17.31; Christy Donegan (15th) 17.34; Eanna Gowran (16th) 17.45; Darragh Rigney (23rd) 18.22; Pauline Curley (24th) 18.23; Liam Byrne (27th) 18.30; Robert Westman (29th) 18.43; Conor Butler (30th) 18.49; David Fox (32nd) 18.55; Rory Farrell (34th) 19.00; Cian Martin (35th) 19.01; Nadine Donegan (36th) 19.01; John Donegan (37th) 19.03; Sinead Rigney (39th) 19.26; Glenn Finlay (41st) 19.367; Danielle Donegan (45th) 20.00; David Gorry (48th) 20.13; Lorcan Scally (49th) 20.16; Bobby O’Donoghue (54th) 20.27; Dympna Condron (57th)20.34; Dave Dunican (58th) 20.37; Finian McDermot (60th) 20.41; Sean Reynolds (64th) 21.01; Alan Heffernan (66th) 21.06; Bridget Fox (67th) 21.10; Tara McKinney (70th) 21.21; Robert Maunsell (76th) 21.34; Adrian Larkin (79th) 21.42; Cara Martin (93rd) 22.20; Sarah Stephens (97th) 22.37; Paddy Rowland (100th) 22.47; Andy O’Grady (104th) 22.54; Mag Grennan (106th) 22.57; Garry Dwyer (109th) 23.04; Mary Galvin (117th) 23.20; Joe Wrafter (129th) 23.42; John Ward (130th) 23.43; Tracey Kinnarney (132nd) 23.50; Jim Langan (138th) 23.58; Naomi Galvin (140th) 24.07; Mark Harpur (156th) 24.27; Martina Conlon (159th) 25.10; Jim Dolan (176th) 26.04; Rory Costello (242nd) 29.39; Angela Martin (250th) 30.13.

National Masters Indoor Championships

Congratulations to Mary Walsh who was our sole representative at the National Masters Indoor championships where she won her W65 age group for the 200m in 39.08.

IUAA Cross Country

Congratulations to Liam Brady, who won the IUAA Cross Country race last Saturday in Abbotstown. Liam was a clear winner of the 8k race in 21.51 ahead of 2nd placed Niel Johnson (QUB)22.32, and 3rd Darragh Fitzgibbon(UCD)22.40. It was a fantastic performance from Liam who was representing Athlone Institute of Technology, leading his team to 3rd place overall. Also in action were Nadine Donegan and Emily Grennan who ran on the AIT ladies team finishing 6th overall. Mathew Molloy was running with the DCU team and finished 6th in the 8k race. Well done to all.

Gneeveguilla 5k Series

Congratulations to Jim Langan who recently won the o70 categtory at the Gneeveguilla 5k Race Series in Co. Kerry for the 5th year in a row! The races are held in the scenic grounds of Killarney National Park. For the 2017 series, Jim clocked 23.59 for the race on 4th February; 24.11 on the 18th February and 23.50 on the 25th February to retain his category title once again.

Limerick Marathon

Well done to Rodge Larkin who ran his first marathon in the grounds of UL in 4hrs 42 mins.

Membership

Membership for 2017 is now due and should be paid hy the end of January. Membership runs for the calendar year and forms are available from the club house.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

March

Sun 5th Ferbane 5k

Sun 19th McNamara 5 Mile

Sun 26th Clara 5k

April

Sun 9th AAI National 10k Championsiphs, Phoenix Park

Sun 23rd National Road Relay Championships, Raheny

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am

except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin

086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.