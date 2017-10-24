PHOTO GALLERY: High spirits at the Offaly Comhairle na nÓg AGM
Offaly Comhairle na nÓg held their AGM and 'Better You Better Me Day last Thursday, October 19, at the Tullamore Court Hotel.
It was attended by young people from around the county, including 10 of the county's 11 secondary schools, youth action groups and pubic representatives.
The meeting discussed youth affairs affecting Offaly teenagers as well as the many projects undertaken by the organisation here.
