Edenderry hair salon receives 5-star rating

An Edenderry hair salon has been handed a prestigious 5-star rating from the Good Salon Guide, the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in both the UK and Ireland.

Glen Cullen Hair was awarded the highest possible standard rating and was also recognised as a 'colour expert.' It is a huge achievement for the salon as it is less than two years, old having opened under the eye of Edenderry native and perfectionist, Glen Cullen in November 2015.

It is a difficult task to make it into the Good Salon Guide as salons are visited and scrutinised in great detail before being handed an award of this nature. The Guide also sends its top industry professionals to re-assess accredited salons to ensure the upkeep of standards.

Gareth Penn, Managing Director of the Good Salon Guide, said: "I am delighted that Glen Cullen Hair has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide. Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good."

"For salon owners membership brings a whole host of free services including business advice, the chance to feature in our magazines and online media as well as great offers," he added.

Glen Cullen was ecstatic with the news and remarked to the Offaly Express: "Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way."

"It's great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards. It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon," he added.

