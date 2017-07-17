Offaly Express competition winner meets her new bed thanks to Oisin O'Sullivan

With thanks to Oisin O'Sullivan Furniture, O'Connor Square in Tullamore, little Sophia White was introduced to her new bed after her mother Valerie White won an Offaly Express competition last week.

Oisin O'Sullivan presented Sophia and her mother Valerie with their prize in his shop in Tullamore.

The Parisot Kurt Mid Sleeper in Light Acacia is a very popular choice with any family who requires storage but may not have the space. The Parisot Kurt Mid Sleeper incorporates a free standing desk, shelving and a two door cupboard. The ladder on this Parisot Kurt Mid Sleeper is on the right hand side with deep sturdy steps.

It would be a great addition to any bedroom, and Sophia certainly seemed impressed!

It features a standalone desk, two door cupboard and integrated shelving. It is 211cm long, 130cm wide and 132cm high. The width with desk extended 217cm.

Oisin O'Sullivan has a wide range of high quality beds and other furniture in stock so drop down to the Tanyard in Tullamore today to see his fine range of furniture.

