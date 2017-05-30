GALLERY: Killina hosts annual Leaving Cert Awards night

Killina Senior Footballer of the Year Adam Owens receiving his award from Deputy Principal Mr. Aidan Lawless.

Killina Senior Footballer of the Year Adam Owens receiving his award from Deputy Principal Mr. Aidan Lawless.

Michael White Music Student of the Year Winner Ger Godley receives his award from his music teacher Ms. Niamh Kavanagh

Michael White Music Student of the Year Winner Ger Godley receives his award from his music teacher Ms. Niamh Kavanagh

Killina Senior Hurler of the Year Ger Buckley receiving his award from Deputy Principal Mr. Aidan Lawless.

Killina Senior Hurler of the Year Ger Buckley receiving his award from Deputy Principal Mr. Aidan Lawless.

Leaving Cert Student of the Year Erin Mooney receiving her award from principal Mr. John Cotter

Leaving Cert Student of the Year Erin Mooney receiving her award from principal Mr. John Cotter

CEIST Award Winners Seán-Paul Fenlon and Hazel Gillen receiving their awards

CEIST Award Winners Seán-Paul Fenlon and Hazel Gillen receiving their awards

Kenneth Buggy Sportsperson of the Year Winner Shane O'Toole receives his award from Deputy Principal Mr. Aidan Lawless.

Kenneth Buggy Sportsperson of the Year Winner Shane O'Toole receives his award from Deputy Principal Mr. Aidan Lawless.