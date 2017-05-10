GALLERY: Darkness Into Light a huge success in Offaly

Beginning 4.15AM in towns and cities across the world, well in excess of 150,000 people walked from Darkness into Light in aid of Pieta House last weekend, including thousands in Co. Offaly.

Three official walks took place in Offaly in Banagher, Edenderry and Tullamore. In Tullamore alone, over 2,500 people came out at 4am to walk for Pieta House.

Darkness into light is a movement against the tide of suicide and self-harm that is growing in Ireland. "Darkness into Light Tullamore would especially thank all those who helped in the organising of the walk in any way and also would like to thank each and every person who walked with them last Saturday morning, every single memory you brought with you and all the hope shared make DIL what it is and give us the motivation to keep going and continue to grow this wonderful event in our community."

The first Darkness Into Light took place in 2009 with around 400 people taking part in Dublin, but it has spread beyond Ireland to all corners of the world. As well as being an important fundraiser for the suicide prevention charity, Pieta House says that the event has become global movement against suicide. All the funds raised will go towards Pieta House’s counselling services provided free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

The photographs in the gallery above were taken at the successful Tullamore walk.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

