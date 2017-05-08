Five awards for Tullamore College at Young Economist Competition

Students from Tullamore College achieved huge success at national level recently at the Young Economist of the Year competition, receiving five awards.

TY student Cian O'Mahoney received the school's only gold award for his project, "The Lipstick Effect," and was also shortlisted for the overall award.

First year student Mia O'Mahoney received a silver award for her project, "Sensory Marketing," while second year student Liadhan Murray also received a silver award for her project, "How agriculture can be used to fight poverty in Africa."

Second year students Katie Hayes, Siobhan Greene and Rebekah Egan received a bronze award for their project, "The Effect of Brexit on Farming".

TY students Cillian Fogarty, Deimante Kozamekinaite, Enda Healion and Jakob Stanley received a bronze award for their project, "Economics of Fear."

The school today extended massive congratulations to all the students on their great success.

