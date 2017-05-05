GALLERY: Offaly MEP makes official visit to Edenderry school

Mairead McGuinness, MEP for Offaly and the first Vice-President of the European Parliament, undertook an official visit to Oaklands Community College, Edenderry last Friday, April 28.

The college is one of just 24 in Ireland participating in the European Ambassador School Programme, whereby Senior Ambassadors (teachers) take students (Junior Ambassadors) through the Ambassador School Workbook, provided by the European Parliament.

In these photographs, Ms McGuinness is pictured with students and teacher Ciaran Pettit, who is running the Ambassador School Programme at Oaklands.

She spoke with transition year students and presented certificates and an award to the school for its success in the programme.

The MEP thanked the students, Principal Gerry Connolly and teacher Ciaran Pettit.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

