Tullamore Music Academy student triumph in Sligo Feis Ceoil

Students of The Academy of Music Tullamore have once again collected a plethora of silverware from this year’s Sligo Feis Ceoil which was held over the recent Easter holidays.

Boasting a wide range of categories, often with 20-25 participants per competition, Sligo Feis Ceoil is a renowned platform for budding artists and established talent to compete against like-minded and gifted individuals.

For the past number of years The Academy of Music Tullamore has done remarkably well, with their hardworking students greatly impressing a team of vastly experienced adjudicators.

This year was certainly no exception with the following students joining a long list of prominent winners:

Lucy Fennelly - Junior Cello Solo – 1st Place

Ciara Lawless - 1st place – Victoria Franklin Memorial Cup - for Vocal Solo

Laura Slattery - 1st place - Denis O Sullivan Annual Prize

Laura Slattery - 1st place - Perpetual Challenge Cup

Laura Slattery - 1st place - Canon Mc Loughlin Cup.

Grace Minnock – 2nd Place Piano Solo

Olivia Digan and Aoife Digan – 2nd Place Vocal Duet Competition

Cailtin Minnock and Grace Minnock – 2nd Place Jnr.Vocal Duet Competition

Lauren Finan – 3rd Place – Junior Vocal Solo

Ciara Lawless - 3rd place - The Breege Butler Cup - Vocal Solo

Laura Slattery - 3rd place - Sligo Feis Ceoil Cup

This is a marvellous achievement for each and every participant and a clear reflection of their dedication and hours of practicing. As The Academy of Music approaches its end of year examinations, this is already proving to be another outstanding achievement for the Academy, its students and its teachers.

