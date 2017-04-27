Still time left to register for Darkness Into Light 2017 in Offaly

There is still just over a week to register for this year's Darkness Into Light event in aid of Pieta House. The Midlands launch took place in March, and it was revealed that this year there will be eight walks around the Midlands. They will take place in Banagher, Edenderry, Tullamore, Athlone, Mullingar, Longford, Rathdowney and Mountmellick.

You can register to take part at the Bridge Centre Tullamore on the dates below:

Friday, April 28 & Saturday, April 29th from 11am-5pm; Thursday, May 4 from 11am-5pm and Friday, May 5 from 9am-6pm.

Last year more than 2,000 people walked Darkness Into Light in Tullamore and more than €40,000 was raised. To date Tullamore has raised over €100,000 and are committed to raising much needed funds for Pieta House over the coming years.

"Darkness Into Light keeps the doors of Pieta House open. Your contribution to our fundraising saves lives. Darkness Into Light raised almost €3.5 million for Pieta House in 2016. Every €1,000 raised allows Pieta House to provide support for someone in distress. So far, Pieta House has helped over 29,000 people in distress," Rosemary Brown from Darkness Into Light Tullamore said.

"We are very excited about this year's DIL walk and are looking forward to another fabulously positive event in our community," she added.

In 2003, Joan Freeman, a practising psychologist, closed down her own counselling business and dedicated her time to finding out how she could help people who were suicidal - what would be beneficial to them and help them get through their dark time. After three years of research, she opened up Pieta House, which quickly became a respected and recognised service for those who were suicidal.

Darkness Into Light is Pieta House’s signature awareness and fundraising event, and is a movement against suicide. This year is a 5km walk/run, which will begin in darkness at 4.15am on Saturday morning, May 6, 2017, and will finish as the sun rises the next morning.

