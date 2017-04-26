Dental Care Ireland Opens New Practice in Tullamore

Dental Care Ireland, a new nationwide network of local dental practices, yesterday marked the official opening of its first Offaly practice on Kilbride Street in Tullamore.

Formerly Scott Bannon Ryan, Dental Care Ireland Tullamore will continue to offer the full spectrum of dental treatments, from routine to cosmetic dentistry, led by principal dentists Dr Chris Scott and Dr Kieran Ryan.

Building on the strong heritage of Scott Bannon Ryan, the practice has recently been upgraded in line with Dental Care Ireland’s standards, to provide new state-of-the-art facilities and technology. In addition, a number of new services have been introduced, including the appointment of highly experienced hygienist Donna Paton, President of the Irish Dental Hygienists Association.

Speaking at the opening, Donna Paton said, “Today marks an exciting new chapter for the practice as we partner with Dental Care Ireland to enhance our overall patient offering. I am delighted to have recently joined the team and look forward to working closely with Dr Scott and Dr Ryan into the future. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our patients for their continued loyalty and very much look forward to showcasing our newly refurbished practice.”

Colm Davitt, chief executive, Dental Care Ireland, said, “What sets Dental Care Ireland apart is the fact that all of our dentists are established, local practitioners with a loyal patient base. We add to that level of quality by ensuring the latest facilities for patients, introducing new services and providing added convenience in terms of both local access and better opening hours. Our vision is to continue delivering the highest levels of care and professionalism for patients of all ages in Tullamore.”

Dental Care Ireland is an Irish-owned network of established, trusted and high quality dental practices in local communities throughout the country. To date, the group employs 150 staff across 11 general and specialist dental practices in Dublin, Meath, Carlow, Mayo, Offaly and Kilkenny.

For further information, visit www.dentalcareireland.ie.