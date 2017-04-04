GALLERY: Offaly’s Youngest Entrepreneurs Shine at Annual Awards Ceremony

Primary school pupils from all around Offaly have been rewarded for their entrepreneurial talents by the Local Enterprise Office Offaly as part of its Most Enterprising Student initiative.

The Local Enterprise Office Offaly runs an annual Most Enterprising Student Programme which offers primary schools throughout the county the opportunity to nominate their Most Enterprising Student (or group of students). It offers schools a chance to give recognition to a student who has set up and run their own business.

Many of the schools who entered the competition now hold an “Enterprise Day” where the students design, make and sell their products to fellow students, parents, neighbours and further afield. The school then choose their winner from all the students who participated. A decision can be difficult to make given the wealth of entrepreneurial talent that now exists within the schools.

The awards were presented by Orla Martin, Head of Enterprise and Councillor Noel Bourke at a ceremony in the Tullamore Court Hotel today, Tuesday, April 4. The children who were nominated had the opportunity to display their products at the awards ceremony. They were also able to sell on the day, and business was extremely brisk this year, with many stands selling out within a half an hour.

Some examples of the businesses run by students include picture frames, home baking and handmade bags and charms.

Each school nominee was presented with a prize pack including a €50 book token and framed certificate. 21 schools entered the competition this year and nominated their Most Enterprising Student or Students.

The nominated students were as follows:

No School Name Student(s)

1 Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Rhode - Abbie Downing, Jane Jones, Jack Tobin, Cian Cocoman, Sean Heffernan, Emma Gill

2 Scoil Phroinsias Naofa, Clara Conor McEvoy

3 Scoil Bhríde, Croghan, Rhode Regan Kelly, Ross Kelleghan

4 Gortnamona National School Eimear Rigney, Aisling Heavey

5 Scoil Muire Banríon, Edenderry Aaron McNamara

6 Scoil Charthaigh Naofa, Rahan Ava O'Reilly, Demi-Leigh Rosney Colsh

7 Tullamore Educate Together National School Karolina Kuzmenko

8 Kinnitty National School Lee Browne, Lee McRedmond

9 Ballyboy National School Abbie Lynch-Egan, Caoimhe Quinn, Joanne Cushen, Elaine Lynch

10 Mercy Primary School, Birr Fifth Class

11 Scoil Mhuire agus Chormaic Oisín Barron

12 St. Philomena's National School, Tullamore Katie Meenan, Niamh Spollen, Emily Conlon, Lauren Leavy

13 Clonlisk National School Zack Clarke

14 Coolderry Central School Ella Morrissey

15 Scoil Mhuire, Cloneygowan Lusaí Ryan, Aoife Shaw

16 Cloneyhurke National School Seán Moore

17 Dunkerrin National School Isabel O’Meara, Rachel Crowley, Aoife Hogan

18 Edenderry Girls School Conor McNamara

19 Scoil Bhríde Primary School, Edenderry Alesha Raza Butt

20 Killeigh National School Sixth Class

21 Cappagh National School Jack Larkin, Eoin Merriman

The Local Enterprise Office Offaly would like to express its sincere thanks to the teachers, parents and principals for their involvement in the scheme.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.