Tullamore Students Through to Major National Fashion Competition

Transition Year students from Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, have been selected by Snapchat star James Kavanagh as a wildcard to go through to the Bank of Ireland national Junk Kouture contest. The Junk Kouture competition is a national contest which encourages young designers in secondary school to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin.

James Kavanagh, BOI Youth Ambassador, paid a visit to present his wildcard for the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2017 final to the students in transition year recently. All girls in the winning Mona Lisa team are 16 and in TY. “This is such a wonderful contest and initiative to encourage a collaboration between recycling and fashion,” Pauline McKenna, Principal of Sacred Heart, said.

“A major congratulations to the students who took part in the contest. It certainly wasn’t an easy job for James Kavanagh to choose the team that goes through to the next stage - I thought all of the designs were stunning. All of the students in the Sacred Heart are behind the team who made it through to the next stage of the contest, and we wish them the best of luck in the next round. It really highlights the enormous amount of talent in the SHS, led by Mr. Corley who worked with the Mona Lisa team, and Ms. Hogan who organised the Junk Kouture project in the school,” McKenna continued.

The Mona Lisa look was inspired by the Midlands landscape and it was hand crafted by interweaving briquette straps. The eye catching creation is fit for any special occasion and the headpiece appears to be inspired by celebrated milliner Philip Treacy. Red carpet-regular James Kavanagh has over 100,000 followers on social media. He works in a PR agency, runs a club night, co-owns a recently-launched cafe, edits an interiors website – and Snapchats the whole thing every day.

