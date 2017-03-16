Dezynamite blows competition away at Offaly Enterprise Awards

Scroll through our extensive gallery from the event by clicking on the arrow in the top corner or swiping from right to left. Pic Jeff Harvey/HR Photo

There was great celebration on Thursday, March 9 at the 2017 Offaly Enterprise Awards held in the Tullamore Court Hotel as the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) hosted an evening celebrating business and entrepreneurship in the county.

Orla Martin, Head of Enterprise, welcomed all to the Awards Ceremony, highlighting the importance of recognising Offaly’s local entrepreneurs. Offaly County Council’s Cathaoirleach Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney, and Director of Services Declan Kirrane were all present at the event.

Jesse Morris of Dezynamite was announced Overall Winner in the 2017 Offaly Enterprise Awards. Owned by Jesse Morris with its offices in Tullamore, this company offers a comprehensive service and competitive pricing. The Judges were very impressed by how the company has continued to grow and diversify. In particular, they noted the in-house development of E-Docket System- a digital docketing system.

Prior to the announcement of the awards, those present heard firstly from Blaise Brosnan, seasoned business man and management development consultant. Blaise has facilitated more than 5,000 business people refocus and grow their business. In an entertaining talk peppered with stories and anecdotes, Blaise highlighted a number of ways in which people could improve their business, and the “bottom line”.

Declan Kirrane, Director of Services for Economic Development and Planning then announced the Annual Enterprise Awards. He congratulated all the businesses present, and acknowledged the contribution they make to the County. He thanked the two judges –Peter O’Sullivan of Byrne Casey & Associates and Evelyn Reddin, Local Enterprise Office in Laois.

The Enterprise Awards are open to businesses that have applied and received Grant aid from the Local Enterprise Office.

The 10 finalists in the 2017 Offaly Enterprise Awards were

G&T Farrelly Ltd, T/a Elegant Designs, Edenderry

DTS Ltd, Tullamore

Dunne Eco Ltd, Tullamore

Print Plus, Tullamore

Welding Quality Management Services, Screggan,

Ethica Planet Foods Ltd, Killeigh

Nessa McManus, T/a Spiced with Love, Birr

Spollen Garden Sheds Ltd, Tullamore

Hickey Engineering, Rahan, Tullamore

Tag Media Ltd, T/a Dezynamite, Tullamore

The awards were announced as follows:

Merit Award: DTS Ltd

Decontamination Technical Services Ltd (dts) is an independent company providing validation, engineering and scientific support to leading sterilisation and decontamination facilities. Serving: hospitals, dental and industry.

Merit Award: Nessa McManus, T/a Spiced with Love

Spiced with Love is a food business – providing natural, healthy artisan spice kits to accommodate all tastes and allow people to create an amazing dining experience in their own home. The spice kits come complete with shopping list and full cooking instructions.

Best Manufacturing Business: Hickey Engineering

Hickey Engineering was established in 1986 and supply and fit structural steel & cladding to both the industrial and agriculture sector. They supply and erect horse stables and equestrian centres. They also manufacture and erect ball stoppers, barriers, viewing stands and flood lights at sport facilities and pitches. The company employs 10 people (9 full-time and 1 part time), uses a range of technology in the business and qualified for CE marking in 2016. Hickey Engineering is a great example of a traditional manufacturing company adapting to compete in today’s market.

Emerging Best Business: Ethica Planet Foods Ltd

Ethica Planet Foods is innovating alternatives to Dairy and Meat Products without using Wheat and Soya, while offering customers the complete Amino Acid Profile comparable to Meat and Soya. The company supplies convenient Vegan Sizzlers in a range of International Flavours and the company will shortly be launching a yoghurt alternative and associated products.

Overall Winner: Dezynamite

Dezynamite specialises in graphic, print and website design, corporate identity, printing and promotional products. Owned by Jesse Morris with its offices in Tullamore, this company offers a comprehensive service and competitive pricing. The Judges were very impressed by how the company has continued to grow and diversify. In particular, they noted the in-house development of E-Docket System- a digital docketing system.