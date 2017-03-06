Colaiste Naomh Cormac win big at Inter-Schools Music Competition

Students from Colaiste Naomh Cormac from Co. Offaly picked up a host of awards at the recent Inter Schools Music Competition, in Wesley College Dublin. The contest, held on Saturday, March 4, "was a new adventure for Colaiste Naomh Cormac," Principal Brian Kehoe said. This is the only inter-schools competition of its kind in Ireland and it caters for all genres of music and is prestigious among second level music pupils.

Karl Guinan from the school gave an exceptional performance of Debussy's 'Arabesque' in the O17 piano competition, while in the U14 piano competition, Enda Callaghan was awarded the 1st class honours prize. "This was a huge feat as both competitions had high entries," their Principal said.



Over in the singing room, there were more accolades for Coláiste Naomh Cormac as sisters Grace and Verona Lynch were both competing in the O15 unaccompanied Irish singing competition. Verona took 2nd prize on the day while Grace received the Highly Commended award.



"Our champion from our first Inter-schools competition is Niall Mahon," Brian Kehoe told us. "He was the overall winner of the U15 Unaccompanied Irish singing competition. The adjudicator was extremely impressed with his style and maturity of singing," his Principal continued.

"The competition is of huge benefit to the students as they each receive feedback from the adjudicator on the day, which particularly benefits the exam students as they approach their practicals. This was a great experience for all and we look forward to even more entries from Coláiste Naomh Cormac next year," Principal Kehoe concluded.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

