Outrage as 18 bags of rubbish dumped near home of resident in Edenderry

There has been widespread anger in Edenderry today, Sunday, March 5, as a despicable act of illegal dumping took place in broad daylight. Liam Brereton, from Cloncannon, near the Tunnel on the Rathangan Road, where a burnt out car was discovered earlier this week, took to Facebook to vent his frustration at the ongoing issue.

He discovered 18 bags of household rubbish dumped on the side of the road near his home, and the problem is a reoccurring one in that area. "They were dumped at the gate of the old dump on both sides of the road between 11am and 12 noon this morning," Liam told the Offaly Express. "We have been plagued with illegal dumping. There is rubbish in the ditches all along the road and there is also two old couches dumped there," he added.

"We have caught two people over the years but they were just fined and nothing more," he explained. "There was actually one dumped right at my gate. In fairness to the council they come and clean it up but the ditches are an eye sore," he added.

The route, known as 'the 5 mile' locally, is regularly used by Edenderry AC and Eden Tri Club, meaning they have to run and walk by it. "That's embarrassing," Liam Brereton said, adding that at this stage he has had enough.

This latest case comes less than a week after a spate of illegal dumping cases in the area. Noel Cribbin highlighted the discovery of a burnt out car and a finding of household waste on the canal banks at the Tunnel and Ballybrittan respectively, while just over the Boyne Bridge, a resident discovered multiple bags of rubbish on the road near her home in Ballyhagan.

Following this latest incidence, Cllr Noel Cribbin has said he will speak to the litter warden again, and stressed that the council now need to come up with a plan to counteract this problem.

Criibin also encouraged people to report any incidents like this to the Environment Section of Offaly County Council at (057) 9357403.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.