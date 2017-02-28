O'Reilly: The condition of some of the roads and paths in our older estates is not acceptable

Speaking this week, Cllr. Martin O Reilly has raised the issue of the condition of Offaly's older housing estates, citing Coologue in Daingean and Castleview in Edenderry as examples.

Speaking further on the matter, the Sinn Fein Councillor stated: "The awful condition of some of the roads and paths in our older estates is not acceptable and Offaly County Council need to be given the funding necessary to improve and upgrade the estate infrastructure to a decent standard. This issue is not going to go away either. To date, I have brought the Area Engineer out to such areas like Coologue and he has acknowledged that these issues need addressing as so far, patch work can be the only option."

Cllr. O Reilly stressed the point that, "We need the funding to fully and finally address the matter. People are understandably angry about the state of the roads that they have to drive on. These are residents who pay their Road Tax every year and Local Property Tax, but they are still expected to drive and live among such poor conditions."

"Estates built 30 or 40 years ago, in many cases, have not had any major road or path repair works done to them to date and this matter cannot continue into the future. We in the council need to step up and address these issues with greater lobbying to central government as there are numerous estates in Offaly, like Coologue, that are in the same condition," he added.

In conclusion, Cllr. O Reilly called on the government "to support the rural counties by acknowledging this issues and increasing the funding to the local councils for estate upkeep and repair works."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

