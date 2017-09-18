GALLERY: Take a trip down memory lane to the National Ploughing Championships in 1943

Click on the arrow in the top corner or swipe to scroll through our gallery of pictures.

The National Ploughing Championships, being held in Screggan, Tullamore this week, will attract in the region of 300,000 visitors over the three days.

The event has become one of the biggest taking place in Ireland each year but it was very different back in the day.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from the National Ploughing Championships 74 years ago from 1943

